“Who do you think is the best footballer of all time?” was one of the questions journalist Alexis Nunes posed to Robert Lewandowski, in a dynamic hosted by ESPN FC last season.

And the reality is that the Polish legend, who just won El Sexete with Bayern Munich, did not hesitate to confirm his position in the debate over who is the best player in history.

Although on other occasions he has made it clear he is well aware of the legacy of other legends, with the 2020/21 Golden Boot winner, who also led the Bundesliga scoring six times in the course of his career, has publicly acknowledged who is one of those who thinks there have been no greater footballers than Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini and Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.

That’s right, for the world’s best 9, both Messi and Cristiano are on the top of the first page in the history of the game. “The best footballer of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi,” said the former Borussia Dortmund, in a Q&A that ESPN FC shared on its official accounts since last year.

Right now he’s battling directly with them for the throne of today’s best footballer, but Lewandowski understands more than anyone that the Argentine genius and Portuguese machine have their heritage on a different level than others.

On different occasions, he said he felt nothing but admiration and respect for both of them. And these statements are conclusive proof of that.

In 2021, Robert Lewandowski equaled the highest scoring year (69) in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. This year, the Polish striker has equaled the mark of the highest reference in Portugal in 2013. An absolute madness record.

Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona (2009) and Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich (2020) are the only teams in history to have managed to win El Sexete. Like the Argentinian, the Pole is carrying out a mythical project.