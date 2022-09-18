José Williams called the seizure of videos in the Government Palace “regrettable”

The President of Congress, Joseph Williamsdescribed as “unfortunate” the seizure of images from security cameras in government palace carried out by the Special Team of Prosecutors against the corruption of Power, as part of the open investigation against Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo.

In statements to the press, he considered that this situation that gives a “bad image” was initiated by President Pedro Castillo himself and that the Public Ministry is acting “according to law.”

“This is unfortunate, that the Public ministry has reached these extremes, obviously it’s terrible,” he said.

José Williams said that the Executive has to provide facilities for the Prosecutor’s Office “to do its homework.” “It’s a real pity and unfortunate that you have this situation,” he said.

Defense of Pedro Castillo announces appeal

Benji Espinoza, attorney for the president peter castleannounced that in the coming days it will present a appeal against court order that the special team of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police complied with to search and seize the videos of the security cameras of Government Palace.

The lawyer explained that they will file the resource within a period of ten business days, after the end of the seizure procedure of the security cameras on August 8, 9 and 10, which will make it possible to determine whether Yenifer Paredes, the president’s sister-in-law, was in the headquarters of the executive power the day it was arranged preliminary arrest.

In declarations to the media, the president’s legal defender affirmed that only two of the three judges of the Second Criminal Court of Appeals approved the request of the Prosecutor’s team, for which they described as “irregular” the diligence that began yesterday at 6:00 pm and ended this Saturday at an average of 10:00 am