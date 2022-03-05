Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz will fulfill his dream of fighting at Madison Square Garden

Miami, United States.

Once again, the Honduran boxer Josec ‘El Escorpión’ Ruiz (25-5-3 KO’s) will enter the ring to fight for his dreams and incidentally he will fulfill one of many that he had since he was very young, he will finally fight in the mythical Madison Square Garden in New York. He will do it this Saturday, March 19, in what has been called a Puerto Rican night, ‘El Escorpión’ will face Puerto Rican Henry Lebrón (14-0-9 KO’s), hoping to spoil his opponent’s party and thus maintain hopefully one day get a chance to fight for a world title. “I am grateful to God and my work team for this opportunity, for the trust placed in me for this fight with Top Rank, I feel physically ready and very motivated, it is a blessing and with it, I will be able to fulfill the dream of every boxer of to be able to show up in New York, in Madison Square Garden, in fact, many years ago, when no one believed in me, I shared with some young people that one day I would fight in MSG and here I am at the gates of achieving it”, assured Josec, from Miami.

The road has been full of thorns, more ups and downs than satisfactions, however, every morning, the Honduran boxer goes to his training with the idea that things will improve, work, perseverance and his unwavering faith are enough incentives to try one more time. He understands that he is in a privileged position, being able to represent the catracho sport at these levels. “It fills you with pride and happiness to know that you left a country, where there is no support for this or other sports and you, in some way, achieve certain goals that are denied to other athletes due to lack of help, just by arriving, to My is something too big, in Honduras there are many talented athletes, it is difficult for them to compete at this level, without having someone to support them, “added Ruiz. The preparation has been arduous, during the last two months they have sought with great sacrifice to work on every detail, both their trainer Osmiri ‘Moro’ Fernández and their manager William Ramírez, have emphasized the technical, knowing that they will face a left-handed fighter, fast and technical. “So they have prepared me to face him, how to handle myself defensively and how to hurt him, he has a great technical level, but we are going to show what is ours,” said the national boxer.

That evening will feature a purely Puerto Rican cast with Edgar Berlanga as the protagonist. Do you want to spoil the party for Puerto Ricans by defeating the undefeated ‘Moncho’ Lebrón? “I know it’s a Puerto Rican night, but I’m going to do my job, I don’t care if the Puerto Ricans are celebrating, I’m going to do my job, with confidence in winning my fight.” Henry Lebrón is a prospect who has had a rapid rise in boxing, Top Rank will prove what he is made of, against an opponent who is convinced that he could defeat him and use him as a springboard to seek his goals. Fast, a specialist in using his distance, great leg movement are some of Lebrón’s characteristics, ‘El Escorpión’ claims to have a plan to counteract it. “He is a rival whose record shows that he is undefeated, despite this, I think he has not faced fighters who pressure and demand him, so I consider that facing me will be a litmus test for him,” he emphasized. Ruiz.