Josef Fares criticizes NFTs and singleplayer GaaS

After witnessing Josef Fares’ leap beyond It Takes Two, the Hazelight boss appears on the pages of the Washington Post to harshly criticize the companies that adopt NFTs in video games and express all his opposition to the idea of ​​singleplayers proposed with the formula of games as a service.

Reflecting on the phenomenon of games supported by modern cryptocurrency systems and NFT tokens, the eclectic Lebanese designer, screenwriter and director says he is certain that “if you are developing a game and you decide to adapt the design so that users have to pay in order to get what you are creating, then it is a wrong approach. Sure, the CEO of any big company would say I’m a fool to think so because, after all, we’re all in money making companies. Yet I would still say no. For me, the video game is art “.

Regarding Continuous Development Video Games or GaaS, the father of GOTY of the 2021 Game Awards It Takes Two, and equally important cooperative experiences such as Brothers a Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, it expresses less clear-cut positions while specifying how “I will never develop live service games. I mean, people can take that approach if they want to, I’m not saying replayability and GaaS are bad. I’m just specifying that for the games we develop at Hazelight, which are based titles. on the plot and oriented towards a single player experience (understood as disconnected from any online component and therefore also to be used in a cooperative, ed), the GaaS concept of replayability fails because it shouldn’t be there. And then we already have the problem of people not running out of singleplayer games, so why waste resources on things like replay value? “.

In another interview with NME, Fares jokingly discussed his work and explained that making films is like going on vacation compared to video game development.