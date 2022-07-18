Josef Mengele: the Nazi angel of death who came to die in Latin America – Europe – International

Like many of the others who made the Jewish community suffer during World War II, Josef Mengele, the ‘angel of death’, did not pay for any of the torture he committed.

Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Bavaria, Germany, and grew up to become one of the most feared Germans in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

According to what the writer Olivier Guez tells in his novel ‘The disappearance of Josef Mengele’, the man joined the Nazi party out of convenience, but not out of conviction.

Nevertheless, Mengele demonstrated through his experiments that if there was one thing he firmly believed, it was that the Aryan race was the “pure” race and the only one that should exist.something not very far from what Nazism really implied.

Mengele studied medicine and joined a research on twins in which he was very interested. By 1937 he had officially submitted his application for affiliation to the Nazi party and, eventually, also to the SS – pro-Hitler protection squads.

Thus, little by little, he became recruited for the armed forces of the Third Reich and, eventually, He was getting commemorations for his work as a doctor during the war.

He received the Iron Cross First Class, awarded for acts of great bravery; the Medal for the Care of the German People, thanks to his role as a doctor; and the Wounded Medal, for soldiers physically affected during combat.

In fact, that last medal was received after he had to withdraw from the battlefields after being injured. However, it seems that this was only the beginning of his career in Nazism.

Opening of one of the SS hospitals during the war. Photo: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

The ‘angel of death’ of Auschwitz

Concentration camp survivors have described him, according to ‘National Geographic’, as a cold and remorseless man, for which he earned the nickname ‘the angel of death’.

According to historians, Auschwitz had more than 140 thousand people who had been recruited by the Germans. Almost immediately after his arrival, Mengele was appointed director of the module that was made up of Roma families.

So it was that Mengele began to conduct some experiments, which involved torture, cruel murders and hundreds of dismembered bodies to his liking. Apparently, the man was obsessed with making the Aryan race prevail in the world.

The concentration camp had more than 140,000 people, including men, women, older adults and children.

For this reason, he focused part of his experiments on mothers pregnant with twins and their children, since he wanted to identify what was in their genes that allowed this, so that, eventually, it would be common among German women and thus generate more children of the Aryan race who became followers and servants of the Nazi agenda.

However, the fact that there was no pregnant person did not stop him, since he also inseminated women who had a family history of twins in order to advance their studies.

In addition, he also experimented on the eyes of several victims, as he was trying to create an even lighter blue in the iris than is usual in German people so that the children born could have an even more Aryan appearance.

During these experiments, several people suffered from serious eye infections or even went completely blind.

The image shows some of the injuries resulting from the experiments carried out by Nazi doctors in the concentration camp. Photo: AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM

Afterwards, the bodies of those who did not survive their experiments were sent to the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics in Berlin, where they were examined and later discarded.

Mengele sent thousands of people to the gas chambers and, even, it is said that at one point a contagious disease spread in one of the pavilions that he cared for, so he decided, instead of giving medical attention to people, sending everyone -among whom were the elderly and minors age- to the gas chamber.

The man earned the nickname because he took hundreds of lives and cruelly experimented on more without any remorse.

run away from your past

When the Second World War ended and, therefore, the reign of terror that Mengele led in the concentration camp, the US military arrested him and sent him to prison to stand trial for his crimes at the Nuremberg Trials.

However, Mengele managed to escape under a false identity. Large amounts of money were offered in the newspapers for anyone with any information on Mengele’s whereabouts, but the man disappeared.

A long time later it was learned that Mengele had traveled in 1949 to South America, where he arrived by ship to Argentina. There he raised a family, but being persecuted by the authorities led him to flee to Paraguay and later, around 1960, to Brazil.

Josef Mengele, in the middle of the photo, commanded a very high rank among Nazi doctors. Photo: Bernhard Walther, or Ernst Hofmann, or Karl-Friedrich Höcker

The consequences for his murders as a Nazi doctor were closing in on him and by 1961 the authorities already had an idea that Mengele could be in Brazil. Meanwhile, he was meeting Wolfgang Gerhard, head of one of the Nazi communities in the country, who received him and hid him for a time.

Brazil was the country in Latin America where the man spent the most years, but also where he was continuously persecuted because there were already many informants who seemed to have clues as to where he was.

Nevertheless, searches were unsuccessful and Mengele died on February 8, 1979 under the identity of Wolgang Gerhard, which I have been using for several years. He died of a stroke that he suffered while he was in the middle of a beach in São Paulo.

He never answered before a judge about the crimes he committed or the lives he took in the concentration camp.

