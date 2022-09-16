Josefina Bueno hopes that the degree in Medicine at the UA will help alleviate the lack of doctors

The Regional Minister for Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, Josefina Bueno, was present at the opening ceremony of the University of Alicante and highlighted the importance of the new degree in Medicinewhich will be taught from the 2023-24 academic year, to “respond to the long waiting list” for this specialty.

Bueno pointed out that the Nursing degree and the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences are a “guarantee that the new degree will be a success.” The Minister has pointed out that the degree “responds to social demand” so much for the waiting list as well as for the “significant number of retirements” that the administration expects, given that 52.6% of the Valencian public health doctors are over 50 years old and 22.1% are over 60. The increase in graduates in the coming years, the minister has indicated, will help “guarantee generational change” of “one of the legs of the welfare state”.

The province will follow the national queue in medicine places despite the two faculties

The Minister has also indicated that the pandemic has shown the deficit of health professionals and has ensured that “We need more doctors, more nurses, more health professionals and we have an obligation to attend to their training from the public system. They and they are the pillars of our public health system, that system that has literally saved lives, even putting their own at risk. To this end, the implantation of Medicine“.

In this sense, Bueno has indicated this degree will help “anticipate the next crises that we will face.” The minister has remarked that the five public universities work with a “common objective” and that it is positive that universities are “more competitive” so that there is “better training”.

The Minister of Innovation and Universities has pointed out that since the creation of the Valencian Innovation Agency, “more than 4 million euros to innovation projects and the transfer of companies”.

During her speech, Minister Bueno emphasized that the Generalitat is working on the multi-year financing plan for Valencian public universities. A plan that she has also requested during her intervention the rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro.

In addition, Josefina Bueno stressed that the Generalitat will allocate 2 million euros to finance the hosting of Ukrainian students and researchers. Specifically, at the University of Alicante, 150,000 euros will be allocated to the reception of students from Ukraine, in addition to a contribution of 225,000 euros for the hiring of research personnel from this country. “We try to avoid a lost generation in Ukraine and fulfill a civic duty: welcome those people who are forced to flee due to warbecause their freedoms and lives are in danger,” Josefina Bueno assured.

Universities reserve places for researchers and students from Ukraine

The minister has also pointed out the importance of higher education as a “social elevator” since “many of the university students are still of the first generation”. Josefina Bueno has also highlighted the role of women in university education, where she has highlighted the rector Amparo Navarro as an example as she was the first woman to lead the University of Alicante. “At the moment, of the five Valencian public universities, three are governed by women. When I entered the government in 2015, there was none. This is the result of collective work inside and outside the University. Thanks to so many women and men who have opted for equality inside and outside the classroom”, Bueno underlined.

In addition, he has added his will by continue working towards a research career without gender bias and bet on the visibility of female scientists: “They are the best references to inspire future scientific vocations”.

The councilor has highlighted the role of the Botànic to “pay off the historical debt” with the universities: “We made a commitment and we have fulfilled it. With the strength of the facts, I would like today to express again the commitment of the Generalitat Valenciana to achieve a financing plan that grants you multi-annual payments and financial stability, the result of consensus among all the parts. This plan is going to shape what university we want to be in the coming years”.