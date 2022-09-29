Josema Yuste, cinema, minerals and Local Trade Fair, this ‘weekend’ in Colmenar Viejo

Last days to enjoy the September exhibitions at the Picasso Cultural Center with the painting Sagrario López and the charity liquidation of the paintings of the Pico San Pedro Cultural Association in collaboration with the Asunción de Nuestra Señora Parish.

Colmenar Viejo Town Hall – A weekend full of activities for all audiences arrives in Colmenar Viejo, with the Food Trucks and Craft Beer fair with Oktober, which includes musical performances and a children’s playground. The Picasso Cultural Center begins the new season of Literary Encounters with Coffee with the writer Julia García Lenberg, in addition to the exhibitions that the center hosts this month. On Sunday the Calva Tournament is held and during the weekend the entrance to Atlantis Aquarium has a reduced price for residents.

From tomorrow until Sunday, the municipality celebrates the Oktober & Food Trucks Weekend at the “Las Huertas” Fairgrounds. The schedule for Friday is from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Saturday starts at 11:00 a.m. until 00:00h. and on Sunday the opening is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This occasion will bring together about 15 food trucks with a variety of food, such as hamburgers, wraps, pizzas, hot dogs, samosas, nachos, potatoes, vegan food, gluten-free… And the IX Edition of the Municipal Craft Beer Fair, one of the the most important in the community and a national benchmark, with 16 craft brewers from different parts of Spain (Valladolid, Segovia, Burgos, Toledo, Murcia, Almería and Madrid) who will arrive with beers of many styles and brands.

There will also be a playground for the little ones in the house and musical performances: on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. rock ‘n’ roll and swing music with the band Cadillac Shadow Rock & Roll and at 8:00 p.m. salsa with the musical group Son de Oro. Sunday at 12:00. the themes of A Golpe de Rumba.

A new edition of Literary Encounters with Coffee, which on this occasion will feature Julia García Lenberg and her book “Alchemy”. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Javier Villán Room of the Picasso Cultural Center. Free access until full capacity.

| Synopsis | At some point in the 13th century, in any kingdom in central-northern Europe, the young alchemist Erasmus is working on his research, hired by a small nobleman. But someone will arrive at the castle that will disrupt his work and his life…

Also in Picasso, last weekend to visit the exhibitions September: in the Picasso Room, the paintings by Sagrario López Amador in Living nature and environment, with more than twenty works, oil canvases and pastel paper with a modern realistic style, which invite the viewer to reflect on something as beautiful as the living nature in the environment. In the lobby area, charity sale of paintings of the Pico San Pedro Cultural Association in collaboration with the Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady. Nearly 40 works from open-air competitions organized by the City Council and the association, in which corners of Colmenar Viejo and more personal works by different artists are represented.

On Sunday, XL Bald Tournament Virgen de los Remedios, organized by the Club de Calva de Colmenar Viejo in collaboration with the Department of Sports. It will take place in the Plaza de Toros from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The activity is part of the European Week of Sport and under the slogan #BeActive promotes all kinds of physical activity to combat sedentary lifestyle. Awards ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m.

The neighbors will enjoy special prices for Atlantis Aquarium On September 24 and 25, the promotional ticket price is €9.90 (ticket office price without promotion €14.90). It is essential to present a document that proves to be a resident of Colmenar Viejo, valid offer for the owner and up to three companions. Discount not combinable with other promotions.

It is considered the first interactive aquarium in Europe inspired by climate change, with an area close to 6,000m2, this complex has 20 marine ecosystems, with interactive activities through touch screens, virtual reality, augmented reality and knowledge challenges, that will help us to learn more about marine biodiversity.