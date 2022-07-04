JOSEPH ABREU – PC says those who criticize the retroactivity of the Domain Forfeiture Law are concerned about reviewing the origin of their assets

The general coordinator of Citizen Participation warned that any purchasing and contracting procedure in public institutions, which is done outside the mandate of what is established by law 340-06 that governs the matter, is unjustifiable.

Joseph Abreu said that the questions that are being made from the media to the millionaire contracts that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is obtaining in purchases and contracting of goods and services are justified, which has spread to the construction of the building that will house the offices of the Ombudsman.

Regarding the latter case, Abreu maintains that if the resources to build said work come from the international organization, that is something else, but if they are public resources, it is mandatory to abide by what is established by law and the Constitution of the Republic in that sense.

Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral on the D’AGENDA program that is broadcast every Sunday on Telesistema Channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States, the leader of the non-partisan civic movement says that any institution that is submitting a process outside the law should be reviewed. law.

He added that the same Purchasing and Contracting Law makes the exception of the different processes to acquire goods and services with State resources, and in this virtue, no national or international organization has the power to act outside what is established in said norm.

“In general terms, I believe that any use of public funds must be subject to the legal framework and the constitutional framework, any building, in this case the Ombudsman’s Office building, or any purchasing or contracting process carried out by a city council, local or central government, regardless of who is advised, must be within the regulatory framework of the Procurement Law, and the procedure must be carried out according to that standard”, insisted Joseph Abreu.

He argued that “if it is not done, the questions being made by the media are fine, and we understand that any institution that is submitting a process outside the law must also be reviewed, that is, that cannot be justified, regardless of who is doing it, whether it is the UNDP or any body that violates this legal framework on which public procurement and contracting must be applied”.

The general coordinator of Citizen Participation insisted that the rule’s mandate is very clear with regard to furniture purchases and public construction works, which must be carried out in accordance with Law 340-06.

Abreu says those who criticize retroactivity of the Forfeiture of Domain Law are concerned about reviewing the origin of their assets

Joseph Abreu criticized that a series of subterfuges are being used for the non-approval of the Forfeiture Law, specifically in the case of the non-retroactivity of the application of said rule.

“The concern that the Asset Forfeiture law can be applied retroactively, and it calls our attention because that sends a message that I am concerned that my assets from the last 20 or 30 years will be reviewed, that is , why should I have a concern with respect to that?”, questioned the civil society representative.

Abreu said that there is also a lack of understanding of what is being applied, since it has to be based on the axiom that illegality does not generate rights.

“So if you illegally acquired a property ten years ago, it is not that you are applying it retroactively, that is why the rule changes the term and calls it retrospectiveness of the law, which is a procedure to apply a sanction that has already it is understood, that is, I acquire a good that had an illicit origin, in practice I never acquired it”, he explained.

Abreu insisted that, since illegality does not generate a right, what the law brings is a procedure to apply that principle, that, since a good that has an illegal origin is never acquired, then it proceeds in the sense explained above.

“And since it is a civil proceeding, it does not criminally attack the person, because that trial is different, because it is an audit of assets, and it has to do both with the illicit origin of the asset, and the use of the illicit activity of said fine,” he detailed.

Another example, according to the coordinator of Citizen Participation, is when someone owns an apartment and knows that it was used to hold a kidnapped person, or for the sale of drugs, even if it was acquired legally, but they did not report these crimes to the authorities, then that good can be extinguished from the domain of that person.

Abreu assured that Citizen Participation is one hundred percent supporting the law as it was drafted, as presented by Senator Antonio Taveras, and within the framework of the model presented by the United Nations of the Domain Forfeiture Law.

The other order, the non-partisan Civic Movement, once again asked the congressmen to focus on the knowledge and approval of the modifications of the laws of Political Parties and Electoral Regime.

He recalled that both pieces, which are fundamental for the organization and assembly of the upcoming elections, have suffered several detachments due to the declaration of unconstitutionality that the Constitutional Court has pronounced in several of the articles of both pieces.

In this virtue, the civil society leader said that he supports the declaration of non-conformity with the Constitution of the electronic vote that the TC recently pronounced, considering that said voting system has difficulties to audit and verify it.

Citizen Participation, through its coordinator, reiterated its rejection of any law initiative that tends to violate freedom of expression and the work of the press.