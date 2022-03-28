Joseph Baena’s Quadriceps and Glutes Exercise

Joseph Baena’s barbell squats to train your legs and glutes

The son of Mr. Olympia and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is passionate about classic bodybuilding and exercises such as squats or the bench press

New exercise by Joseph Baena for the lower body; this time with a classic leg workout, heavy barbell back squats. This movement is basic to work in an integral way, both the quadriceps muscles as well as the femoral and gluteal muscles, even the calf muscles a little.

In the video, the son of bodybuilding legend and 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger squats deep, although it seems not with too much weight. How much do you think he’s pulling with? By the way, remember here how to do squats and what types there are.

The squats to train the quads and glutes of Joseph Baena

Vans shoes, white socks, very short pants to see how the quads are activated and the legendary yellow Gold’s Gym shirt, yes, with long sleeves. This is how Schwarzenegger’s son does squats. As for the kilos, we calculate that about 100 kilos more or less, which is not bad.

Benefits of squats for your legs

Promote hypertrophy and definition of the buttocks and legs

They work the abdominals and the core in an integral way

Burn calories, like all strength exercises

They improve our postural hygiene and prevent back pain

