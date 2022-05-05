Joseph Fuentes, president of the main super PAC in favor of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, pleads guilty

Joseph “Joey” Fuentes Fernandezthe chairman of the main pro-governor super PAC Peter Pierluisipleaded guilty today, Thursday, to falsifying, concealing, or concealing, by scheme, the identity of the donors who contributed $495,000 to the Save Puerto Rico campaign against Pierluisi’s rivals in the 2020 election campaign.

Fuentes Fernández raised his right hand and swore to tell the truth, before federal judge Joseph Laplante, who emphasized to him, prior to the guilty plea, that the crime of concealment constitutes “not inadvertently, but because you knew material information was being falsified, concealed, or covered up”.

When asked by the judge if he was sure he wanted to waive his right to present his defense at trial, Fuentes Fernandez replied: “The government has a fair basis (for this case). It was a huge mistake on my part. I feel terribly bad about this and I just want to put this behind me.”

Fuentes Fernández added that “there were multiple negotiations (with the federal government) until we reached this agreement.”

His lawyer, Jose Aguayoalso represented Salvemos a Puerto Rico, the entity created by Fuentes Fernández to campaign against Pierluisi’s rivals and which also pleaded guilty as a legal person represented by Fuentes Fernández.

“There were two main benefits (of the criminal scheme). There was an understanding in Puerto Rico that donors could benefit from remaining anonymous by not being linked to contributions and, at the same time, the public official could not be linked to those announcements.. It benefited both the donors and the recipient or the third party, which is the public official”, explained Jonathan Jacobson, the prosecutor of the Public Integrity section.

Fuentes Fernández, 62, a public accountant licensed to practice in Virginia and Puerto Rico, can be sentenced up to five years in prison. Under sentencing guidelines, the federal government has given notice that it will recommend two years in prison. Aguayo, the defense attorney, will seek less time, the plea agreement says.

Laplante reported that the sentencing hearing will be face-to-face in the district of San Juan, categorically ruling out that it is intended to protect, in some way, the accused from facing public scrutiny. “There are no separate rules nor are there different judicial systems depending on the type of criminal”pointed out the judge who belongs to the district of New Hampshire.

On behalf of Save Puerto Rico, both parties – the government and the defense – agreed to pay a $150,000 fine immediatelyin addition to being on probation for three years, subject to unannounced book review by a probation officer or representative of the federal government.