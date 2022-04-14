Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Charged with Attempted Sexual Coercion of a Minor in Civil Lawsuit

An unidentified plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit against the professional boxer Joseph “JoJo” Diazaccusing the former IBF super featherweight champion of attempting to force a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The lawsuit, which was filed by “Jane Doe” in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Diaz, 29, shared “sexually graphic material” with the plaintiff through the app. social Snapchat in September 2020. The plaintiff states that she was 17 years old at the time.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff filed a police report on the alleged incident a year later, in September 2021. No criminal charges were filed as a result of the investigation. The lawsuit also states that Diaz dated the plaintiff’s older sister and that her father told the plaintiff’s family that Diaz sent the photo “by mistake” after a night of drinking.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff has suffered “emotional distress and discomfort” as a result of the alleged actions, and seeks damages in the amount of $150,000.

Diaz’s attorney, James Greeley, said in a statement late Tuesday that his client denies the allegations made in the lawsuit. Multiple messages to Diaz’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, were not immediately returned.

A deleted tweet from Diaz’s verified Twitter account read: “Ooooooooo, they desperate 4 moneeeeeyyy” (desperate for money).

Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs) was born in South El Monte, California. He is expected to return to the ring this summer, although he does not have an official fight scheduled. He most recently challenged Devin Haney for the WBC lightweight title in December and lost by unanimous decision. Before that, he was scheduled to face Ryan Garcia in November, but Garcia pulled out with an injured hand.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger contributed to this report.