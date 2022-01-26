Joseph Ratzinger admitted providing false information during the investigation into child abuse in Germany when he was Archbishop of Munich

On Monday Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, admitted having provided false information during the investigation that accuses him of not having taken adequate measures on four cases of sexual abuse of minors that occurred between 1977 and 1982, when he was archbishop of Monaco. Ratzinger said that, contrary to what he had declared, he was present at the meeting on January 15, 1980 in which it was decided to transfer a priest who had been accused of sexual abuse of minors to his diocese, charges of which Ratzinger was a acquaintance: Ratzinger had previously said that he did not know about the accusations against the priest.

Ratzinger, however, said that during that meeting it was decided only to give accommodation to the priest in question, Peter Hullermann, for the duration of his therapeutic treatment, which took place in Munich, while no decision was made on his reassignment to the ‘ pastoral activity. Reassignment which then took place anyway. In 1986 Hullermann was then convicted of pedophilia, but he continued to work in the parish even in the years following the conviction.

Ratzinger he said that the erroneous statement was not made in bad faith but was “the result of an oversight in the drafting of his statement”. Ratzinger also made it known that further statements on the circumstances of Hullermann’s reassignment to pastoral activity will come once he has read the results of the investigation in full.

