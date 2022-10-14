Joséphine Draï, super cop: “What would I buy on the darknet? A solitary worm! »

Starring in the new Prime Video series, “Darknet-sur-Mer”, Joséphine Draï brilliantly embodies a village cop lost in Charente Maritime in which the Albanian mafia arrives. Refreshing.

You play the character of Elise in the Darknet-sur-Mer series. Can you present it to us?

Josephine Drai: She is the municipal police officer of the village of Ponet-sur-Mer where nothing ever happens all year round because there are 200 inhabitants and she knows them all. She takes herself for Vin Diesel and Jason Bourne reunited and she would dream that something is finally happening in her village, which happens when the series begins.

The last time you had to deal with the cops?

Personally very little but I have great childhood memories. My mother is a strong enough character, you shouldn’t bother her! I remember that she never put her seatbelt on, she smoked while driving by putting herself in the bus lanes having nothing to do with it. She was getting pulled over by the cops and had no problem getting out of the car to insult them and want to fight them. As soon as I saw the police coming, I started panicking and crying in advance because I knew it was going to end in tragedy.

Your father worked with Bashung and Wikipedia claims that the song “Osez Joséphine” is inspired by you. Info or intox ?

My father was his drummer for a very long time and the gimmick of the song “ Osez Joséphine” comes from when I was little. I spent a lot of time with my father who often said to me the phrase “Ah si j’osais Joséphine” pinching my cheek, which fell into the ear of Alain’s lyricist who brought it out years later. It had nothing to do directly with me, only the gimmick comes from that time.

The stuff you would buy on the darknet?

I’m not ashamed to admit it but if I could buy a tapeworm in order to ingest it and lose weight effortlessly. It would be my absolute dream but I’m too afraid that it won’t be of quality, that it will degenerate and that I will die. If it was safe, frankly I would!

Rather Neuilly-sur-Seine where you come from or the Charente Maritime of the series?

I love Charente Maritime but I wouldn’t see myself living in a village of 200 inhabitants knowing that on my birthday there were already 250! Nevertheless I would choose this region because I grew up in the 16th arrondissement and as soon as I could I left so I would rather spend more time in Charente than go back there.

Did the series make you want to be a cop?

No way ! On the other hand, when I walked around dressed as a cop and people didn’t know we were filming, it was very funny to see the effect of the uniform on people. Just to be able to psychologically martyr people why not but for the rest no.

You played in many comedies, you really wanted to make people laugh?

Hahaha desperate girl! “You were that loose to make people laugh?” I didn’t start out with comedy at all. I started shooting at a very young age and I was mostly shooting in auteur films, comedy is already a turning point for me. In life I like to laugh and make people laugh, but in fiction, that wasn’t where I came from. Besides, it’s difficult to backpedal when you’ve been in a universe marked enough as humor and come back saying “Hey, I can cry too, huh!” “It’s hard sometimes. I find that in France we still suffer a lot from these boxes and I struggle to play on all fronts.

Your dream role?

The role I have in “Darknet-sur-Mer” was already a role I wouldn’t even have dared to dream of! It’s already a dream role and otherwise, I would love to play a period character because I love it. I would love to play a role in a film or series that takes place in the 1930s.

Josephine in 10 years, what should we expect?

Botoxed! No I’m kidding I hope not. In ten years I would just like to have had the opportunity to do more dramatic roles, still do humorous roles, have redone the stage and perhaps have created my virtual currency in the metaverse!



By Margot Ruyter