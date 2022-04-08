Entertainment

Josh Brolin almost starred in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Josh Brolin has starred in some of the biggest movies of recent years. Throughout his long career, he has worked with some incredible filmmakers. However, he has yet to work with director Martin Scorsese, but recently shared that he almost collaborated with the legendary filmmaker on The wolf of Wall Street.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort

The wolf of Wall Street (2013) is a 3-hour carnival of drugs, sex, and greed. Based on the novel of the same name by Jordan Belfort, it tells the story of Belfort’s rise to king of the stock market to his ultimate criminal fallout. Leonardo DiCaprio is fantastic in the title role and was nominated for Best Actor, but lost out to Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club.

