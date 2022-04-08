Josh Brolin almost starred in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Josh Brolin has starred in some of the biggest movies of recent years. Throughout his long career, he has worked with some incredible filmmakers. However, he has yet to work with director Martin Scorsese, but recently shared that he almost collaborated with the legendary filmmaker on The wolf of Wall Street.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort

The wolf of Wall Street (2013) is a 3-hour carnival of drugs, sex, and greed. Based on the novel of the same name by Jordan Belfort, it tells the story of Belfort’s rise to king of the stock market to his ultimate criminal fallout. Leonardo DiCaprio is fantastic in the title role and was nominated for Best Actor, but lost out to Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club.

Scorsese’s film also features a hilarious performance from Jonah Hill and a breakout performance from Margot Robbie. It’s not Scorsese’s best-reviewed film, but it may be his most popular. According to Box Office Mojo, The wolf of Wall Street it grossed over $392 million, making it Scorsese’s highest-grossing film. It’s still a movie that gets people talking, especially with its vulgar yet quotable dialogue.

Josh Brolin almost appeared in Martin Scorsese’s movie

The wolf of Wall Street it almost featured Thanos himself when Brolin revealed that he almost had a role in the movie. In a recent interview on hotBrolin shared, while eating hot wings, what he thinks The wolf of Wall Street is “phenomenal” and came close to playing a pivotal role.

“I thought it was a phenomenal movie,” Brolin said. “There was a point where I thought I was going to be in a version of that movie, but I think Kyle Chandler ended up doing what we talked about, and I thought he was great, great, awesome.”

Chandler played FBI agent Patrick Denham, who is investigating Belfort’s financial activities. While Chandler is fantastic in the role and clashes nicely with DiCaprio, Brolin could have been a more menacing figure putting pressure on DiCaprio’s character.

Josh Brolin Says ‘Wall Street’ Is His Favorite Stock Market Movie

Sean Evans, the host of hot, is known for asking questions about things that even the guests themselves may have forgotten. During the interview, it was mentioned that Brolin used to work as a day trader. When asked what his favorite stock market movie is, Brolin says it’s financial world, the 1987 Oliver Stone film starring Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko. One of Brolin’s reasons is that financial world is more precise about the actions that The wolf of Wall Street.

“wolf of wall street it’s a great movie,” Brolin said. “I knew Jordan Belfort for a while, and now I talk to him once every two years, but that’s an amazing story, man; that’s an amazing story. But that’s not… that’s about actions, but it’s not about actions. financial world is about trading and behavior around trading, while wolf of wall street it’s just sheer unadulterated greed, which is amazing in itself.”

Brolin appeared in the 2010 sequel. Wall Street: money never sleeps, so the actor was able to combine his stock market experience with his work as an actor. Brolin recently had a major role in Dune and stars in the series outer range for Amazon Prime Video. The series begins airing on April 15.

