Josh Brolin confirms his participation in Dune 2

Josh Brolin has confirmed that he will reprise his character as Gurney Halleck in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

The No Country for Old Men actor revealed to Collider that he’s so proud to be a part of this highly anticipated sequel that he asked his publicist to update his IMDb page (Internet Movie Database, a database available on the Internet) to make its participation known.

• Read also: A rain of Oscars for “Dune”

• Read also: “It’s a privilege”

• Read also: Rain of nominations for “Dune”

“I’m part of Dune 2, so much so that when someone told me it wasn’t on IMDb, I bothered to call Liz and said, ‘Can you put this on IMDb?” ‘Cause it’s a proud moment for me, man,” he said.

In the 2021 sci-fi epic, Josh Brolin’s character Gurney is the master-at-arms of House Atreides and helps Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, learn to fight. When viewers last saw the character, his fate was unknown.

During the interview, Josh Brolin revealed he was trying to lose weight as Denis Villeneuve told him and his co-star Javier Bardem last month that their roles would spend the majority of the sequel fighting each other. . “He said, ‘You fight all the time. And you’ve been in the desert with the Fremen and all that.’ And then we panicked. We looked down and saw this boyfriend (our boob) on our abdomen. So we were both in full diet mode at the Oscars, even if it was completely invisible. We were already in diet mode, panic diet mode, ”he shared with humor.

Filming for Dune 2, also starring Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, will begin in July. The film is slated for release in October 2023.