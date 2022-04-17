Josh Brolin Could Have Been Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight

The one of actors that we will not see in roles that today are very popular. It is the case of Josh Brolin, which could have brought Batman to life, but due to fate, the balance finally tipped in favor of Ben Affleck. The actor has told the reasons why we finally did not see him as the dark knight.

Director Zack Snyder is known for having a keen eye for his characters’ casts. In the case of the Justice League, he has huge hits for the public, like the cases of Ray Fisher like cyborg, Gal Gadot like Wonder Woman or even Jason Momoa as Aquaman. In the case of Batman, it seems that he had it quite difficult.

The actor has told in detail how he was in negotiations to play Batman before being Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Engame’, and the truth is that now more than one would like to see Josh Brolin as Batman in some alternative universe.

Josh Brolin wasn’t Batman because of Zack Snyder’s decision

This is revealed by the actor, who believes that these things happen for a reason, he also adds that he will never know if it could have worked in a real way:

“It was his decision, I didn’t decide it, he (Zack Snyder) decided it. This would have been something that didn’t work at all, or it would have been something great. I like to play with the possibilities, he asked me: ‘Am I the one who will make this all fail?’ You talk to George Clooney and he keeps making jokes about it, it wasn’t his fault, he loves the nipple meme on the suit. It was all up to the director, Joel Schumacher, it wasn’t his thing.” Josh Brolin for the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Zack Snyder cast Ben Affleck as Batman for ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, And the rest is history. The actor has been recognized by a huge sector of the fandom as his favorite Batman, being one of the most intimidating, who has the best fight scenes, and that despite his farewell statements, he is expected to return in the future for a project. individual.

At present, we have Robert Pattinson like Batman, who has had enormous support from the fandom, and the fact is that the film directed by Matt Reeves It’s been a hit for Warner Bros., a company soon to team up with Discovery, which wants to reinvigorate Superman and the DC Extended Universe.

Be that as it may, it seems that the universe of this Batman will continue to expand, who will have a series focused on Arkham, the prison that holds some of the dark knight’s most terrible villains. Would you have liked to have seen Josh Brolin as Batman?