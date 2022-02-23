Josh Brolin launches blunt criticism of the Oscars

The actor believes that it is unfair that they have not nominated Denis Villaneuve (‘Dune’) as Best Director at the 2022 ceremony.

Although the acclaimed film adapted into the epic sci-fi novel ‘Dune’ scored 10 nominations at the next awards ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood –it managed to become the second feature film with the most nominations after ‘The Power of the Dog’ which received 12– Josh Brolin, actor who plays Gurney Halleck in the film, showed his bewilderment with the organizers of the Oscars for leaving director Denis Villaneuve out of the Best Director category.

The renowned filmmaker was acclaimed by critics and lovers of the seventh art for offering a brilliant directing style that met the expectations of the adaptation. It was also a blockbuster that grossed more than $300 million and featured a spectacular cast that included, in addition to Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

“I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has bent over backwards with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realize that everything is awesome and then everything is fucking dumb. So congratulations on the incredible achievements that these incredibly talented people have been recognized for, because it’s all very, very silly.”, wrote the actor who is also recognized for giving life to Thanos in the Marvel Studios ‘Avengers’ movies, and to Cable in ‘Deadpool’.

Brolin, however, thanked the Academy for the nominations for ‘Dune’ and congratulated producer Warner Bros. “To everyone who was nominated for Dune: editing, cinematography, score, music, writing, pretty much everything”he explained.

