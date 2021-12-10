Josh Hartnett, Pearl Harbor star: “Regret turning down Brokeback Mountain”

Before forming an unforgettable couple with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, the production of Brokeback Mountain Secrets he had also thought of other actors for the roles of Ennis and Jack. Among these was also the star of Pearl Harbor, Josh Hartnett, who at the time refused to participate in it but who today seems to regret that choice.

“I was about to shoot Brokeback Mountain” Hartnett told News.com.au, saying he had to turn down the film due to contractual obligations associated with filming the 2006 thriller, The Black Dahlia.

According to Hartnett it would have been “a completely different movie”.

The actor confessed that he was supposed to play Joaquin Phoenix and in the interview he joked about the story:“I’ve always wanted to kiss Joaquin. So this is my biggest regret”. It seems that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were also vying to star in the film.

Brokeback Mountain was directed by Ang Lee, starring Heath Ledger as Ennis and Jake Gyllenhaal as Jack. The two characters are two Wyoming cowboys of 1963 who are hired to look after the summer pastures and live an exciting love story.

The film was a great success and achieved well eight Academy Award nominations. In the cast of the film also Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid and Linda Cardellini.

Jake Gyllenhaal has previously stated that the film helped break the stigma about gay roles.