Josh Hartnett secretly married Tamsin Egerton

Josh Hartnett he is a married man, for several months!

It was the representative of the 43-year-old actor who, on Monday, March 7, confirmed this information to ‘E! News’.

And although the details of the wedding remain a private matter, ‘The Sun’ reported that Hartnett and his girlfriend of years, Tamsin Egertonexchanged vows during a private ceremony at London’s iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall in the UK last November.

In fact, the British tabloid reported that the couple married in the Soho Room, a place that only has capacity for 12 people.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton at a dinner at Buckingham Palace, in London, England, 2019. Shutterstock

“They are as in love as ever and wanted to make it official in a discreet affair,” a friend of the couple told ‘The Sun’. “It was an elegant ceremony with just a handful of family and close friends. They’re very happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red carpets, so they’re happy to lay low.”

The discreet life of the protagonist of ‘Pearl Harbor’ includes the upbringing of three children, whom he fathered with Tamsin, who is also an actress and is 33 years old.

“What I’m most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” Josh said last January in an interview with ‘Mr. Porter’.

Hartnett and Egerton began dating a decade ago, and throughout that time they’ve been just as secretive about their personal lives.

Four years ago, when Tamsin was asked about her wedding plans, she had this to say: “Marriage is something that is going to happen, but right now we are focusing on the children.” Now that her children are not so young , the couple gave each other this special moment in front of the altar.

Also known for his roles in the films ‘Black Hawk Down’ and ‘Lucky Number Slevin’, Josh Hartnett is currently working on the filming of ‘Oppeheimer’, the director’s new project Christopher Nolanwhich features the performances of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and rami maleckamong others.

As for Tamsin Egerton, who had her birthday in November 2021, her most recent work as an actress was the 2019 film ‘Balance, Not Symmetry’.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

MORE TO SEE:

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia announce their divorce: This is the cause of their breakup