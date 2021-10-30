News

Josh O ‘Connor and Paul Mescal star of The History of Sound

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal star of The History of Sound, a film about a gay love story (On Saturday 30 October 2021) The actors Josh OR’Connor And Paul Mescal will be the protagonists of the movie The History of Sound, taken from a short story with one in the center history d ‘love homosexual. Josh OR’Connor And Paul Mescal, star of The Crown and Normal People series, will be the protagonists of The History of Sound, an adaptation of a short story written by Pushcart Prize winner Ben Shattuck. The project will be directed by Oliver Hermanus and produced by End Cue. At the heart of the plot of The History of Sound there will be two young people, Lionel (Paul Mescal) and David …Read on movieplayer


goldeniaz : @ItsGrisbiBitch Grisbi Josh O ‘Connor is phenomenal, I met him with another interpretation of his in a movie… – goldeniaz : I WANT THE FILM WITH JOSH O ‘CONNOR AND PAUL MESCAL TYPE NOW I HAVE A HYPE AT THE STARS THE ACTING WILL BE CHEF KISS – sedmiikrasky : josh or connor has to do it he can’t not do it – ilb4ttista : how the fuck do i create a blank screen on iphone i just want to admire josh or connor – goldeniaz : sorry for this Josh O ‘Connor mental breakdown, but it’s always right –

Jude Law and Marion Cotillard alongside Kate Winslet in the Lee Miller biopic

Today, the cast that will show the portrait of this extraordinary woman to the public, has expanded to involve stars such as Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh OR’Connor ! The film will be …

Generation D

The fourth season of the series, on the other hand, doubled the numbers of the previous ones, attracting the attention of insiders and consecrating the talent of Emma Corrin to fame and Josh ‘OR Connor . Star …

Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal star of The History of Sound, a film about a gay love story

Mothering Sunday, review of the film with Josh O’Connor # RFF16

The review of Mothering Sunday, the new film by director Eva Husson with Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth.

Josh O ‘Connor

The role of Prince Charles in The Crown made him famous and yet, at first, he was about to turn down the part, preferring indie cinema. The “monarchical” experience almost closed, the English actor, today …





