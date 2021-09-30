Josh Peck doesn’t rule out a Tom Hanks cameo

New details on the series revealed Turner & Hooch, coming to Disney +, starring Josh Peck giving Tom Hanks fans hope

The Disney + platform is preparing to host a new series titled Turner & Hooch, sequel to the 80s film Turner and the hustler that he saw Tom Hanks joined in his detective work by the dog Hooch. On the show, the actor Josh Peck he will play the role of US Marshal Scott Turner, son of the character played by Hanks in the original feature film, who, like his father, finds himself having to look after a four-legged animal that is anything but desired.

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, Peck explained that, when working with animals, you can only “hope they get close to what you want them to do, and that human actors just adapt to whatever they do.” The star hasn’t even ruled out that the series may have a space for a Tom Hanks cameo, promising: “I’ll squeeze every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer. “

Turner & Hooch also sees in the cast Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s courageous colleague; Brandon Jay McLaren in those of Xavier Wilson, an enigmatic former marine who became US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a penchant for the big dog; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sister and animal lover; Jeremy Maguire as Laura’s son Matthew Garland; Vanessa Lengies to play Erica Mouniere, head of the US Marshal’s dog training program.

The first of 10 episodes of Turner & Hooch will debut on Disney + on July 16, with episodes published weekly.