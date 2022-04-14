Josh Peck Reveals Drake and Josh’s Salary Was ‘Not Enough to Prepare You for Life’

Josh Peck has revealed that the money he earns Drake and Josh was not enough to “prepare him for life”.

The 35-year-old made a name for himself as a child actor on the hit Nickelodeon series, in which he played Josh Nichols, and the show ran for four seasons.

But while the sitcom may have helped him gain fame, Peck has opened up about the money he’s made from it in an effort to clear up misunderstandings about “golden parachutes.”

Speaking recently on the Trade secrets podcast, he said, “I think people have always felt, they look at people like me and say ‘Well, if you’re still working, you screwed up somehow, because you were given a golden parachute. « »

He went on to detail how much he earned from the gig – and while it was obviously a lot, it wasn’t enough to allow him to retire as a teenager.

He said, “I think it’s pretty public that if you were on a show like two and a half men or modern familyand you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, it could be argued that you would have enough money to last the rest of your life. »

Explaining how that was not the case for him, he continued: “You live on around €450,000 (€345,000) over five years, which works out to just under €100,000 (€76,000) per year.

“Now certainly a large sum of money, but not enough to prepare you for life.

“And a lot of it, we lived, and I’m not going to brag. My mom and I had a used BMW five series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities… We lived a very bourgeois life. ”

Then, when the brief bubble burst, the gravy boat came to an abrupt halt.

“No residue on children’s television,” he said.

“It felt like we had 18 months of track, you know… It felt like someone lost their job. »

Bell apologized to the victim, admitting that his “conduct was bad”. Credit: Alamy

Last July, Peck’s Drake and Josh co-star Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to the felony of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating information harmful to minors.

The charges relate to a girl who attended his concerts and whom he met online, when she was 15 years old.

Bell said during the Zoom hearing, “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. »