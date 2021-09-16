Josh Richards reports the woolly mammoth 2021: Planet Witch

Social media star, Josh Richards Josh Richards



Influencers are everywhere.

I’m at the MET Gala. They walk the red carpet at the VMAs and are now part of a team that has devised the de-extinction technology that will return the woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra within the next six years.

Yes, you read that correctly. Extinction could be a thing of the past thanks to TikToker and his friends.

Josh Richards may be known to fans as a TikTok star with over 40 million followers on social media, but he’s consistently proven to be so much more.

He became a serial entrepreneur with companies ranging from Ani Energy, his energy drink now to Walmart, to Cross Check Studios, his production company with Mark Wahlberg, to Animal Capital, an $ 18 million venture capital fund. which started the It’s by his business partner Michael Gruen and former Goldman Sachs investment banker Marshall Sandman.

This week, Richards and his Animal Capital fund announced their investment and advisory position in Colossal. It is a company that uses recent advances in CRISPR genetic engineering, a new wave of disruptive conservation and restorative biology, which will ultimately make extinction a thing of the past.

The company was founded by technology entrepreneur Ben Lam, world-renowned geneticist and serial biotech entrepreneur George Church, Ph.D. In addition to being the founder of Colossal, Church is also a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and a professor of health science and technology at Harvard and MIT.

Lam said: “Genetic engineering offers an infinite amount of opportunities for the future of humanity: from eradicating disease to improving our ability to survive in changing climates. It is an evolving technology. As an entrepreneur, I usually find myself on the turning point of technologies because I believe they represent powerful interconnected events. ” In the future of our species. I am incredibly excited and grateful to great partners and investors like Josh Richards and Animal Capital who see our long-term vision and can contribute to the advancement of science and genomics. ”

Richards has been involved with Animal Capital since its inception a year ago and his brand is felt throughout the company. He, Gruen and Sandman have brought film billionaire and tech mogul Thomas Tull to lead the funding round. They brought in Paramount Pictures president Michael Ireland and Billboard president Julian Holguin as consultants. They acquired the billionaire investment twins Winklevoss, among others. They were also heavily involved in the company’s launch and media strategy.

Josh Richards said, “It’s amazing that a 19-year-old from a small Ontario town can be part of a team that will change the world. Being involved in a company like this that will change the world for the better and allow my children’s children to have a better life is truly an honor. My generation is the generation charged with fighting climate change and creating a better world because we are the generation that is destined to inherit the earth. “

“The opportunity to invest in Colossal really explains why we originally started Animal Capital. Ben, George and the entire team are well on their way to changing the world and we are proud to be along the way, ”said Sandman, Managing Partner of Animal Capitale.

Animal Capital’s other investments include mental health technology, WOP, a cryptocurrency startup, WonderFi, which went public on NEO two weeks ago, and calendar-based social media platform, Saturn.

So who knows, maybe we’ll see Josh Richards doing TikTok on a woolly mammoth. like this. stay tuned