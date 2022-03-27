Josh Warrington regains the IBF featherweight title with a technical knockout victory over Spaniard Kiko Martínez

The Spanish Kiko Martínez lost the International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight world title this Saturday when he fell to the British Josh Warrington in a fight that the referee stopped 48 seconds from the end of the seventh of the 12 rounds and that was played at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (United Kingdom).

Martinez, 36, began losing the fight against Warrington from the first round, in which he received a blow from his rival with the head that opened a gap in his nose. Even the Spaniard went to the ground, unbalanced when trying to respond to the continuous attacks of his rival, who came out into the ring like a gale.

The British’s hurricane of blows continued round after round against a Martinez with a bloody face and who could no longer find a way to deal with his rival, who insisted on using his head in melee episodes, a situation that cost him Two more cuts were made to the Spanish, on the left eyebrow and on the forehead.

In the seventh round, with Warrington (31-1-1, 7 KOs) unleashed, the referee stopped the fight with 48 seconds remaining due to the inferiority of the Spanish boxer, blinded by the blood that flowed from his wounds.

Martínez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) thus loses the world title he won at the end of 2021 when he defeated British Kid Galahad by technical KO in the sixth round in Sheffield (United Kingdom).

The two fighters met in 2017; Warrington won a close decision, but this time he won clinically.

Warrington wins for the first time since October 2019 and regains the title he held between 2018 and January 2021.

Warrington suffered a broken jaw during the fight, according to an Instagram post by Eddie Hearns.