Joshua Jackson will star in Fatal Attraction on TV

Joshua Jackson as Michael Douglas: he was chosen, in fact, as the protagonist of the TV version of Fatal Attraction next to Lizzy Caplan. The strange couple was created by David Nevins, who in the past had also chosen them – respectively – in The Affair And Masters of Sex. The plot covers the classic themes of marriage and infidelity for Alex, a woman who becomes increasingly obsessed with her lover Dan and who in the cinema had the face of Glenn Close (at the time the actress earned with the role both the Prize Oscar that the Golden Globe).

Lately audiences saw the 43-year-old Canadian actor in the series Dr. Death on Starzplay, a disturbing role based on a true story as a death doctor, after playing Reese Witherspoon’s husband in Little Fires Everywhere (Amazon Prime Video). «Joshua – commented Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount + Original for the scripted series – has an exceptional talent who has created complicated characters on screen and on stage. And with Lizzy he forms an incredible couple, capable of telling a nuanced and modern story about the complexity of the human mind. We are thrilled to work with them to bring this exciting and provocative story to a new generation ».

The interpreter continues, therefore, to be linked to seriality, the first and great love of his career, which launched him definitively in the firmament of Hollywood stars with Dawson’s Creek. At the time, nearly 25 years ago, his character made such an impact that audiences renamed the series Pacey’s Creek. It was there that he met one of his first partners, Katie Holmes, with whom he always remained in contact, even at the time of her marriage to Tom Cruise. Despite rumors of a reunion in style for a long time Friends for this teen drama, it has never happened so far, although in the past the actors have met several times in Wilmington, the town in North Carolina that was the scene of the series, renamed with the name of Capeside (later the locations were used for another serial product for children, One Tree Hill). Jackson himself said he was skeptical of his Pacey returning to the scene: at the same time of the shoot he had argued that the curtain on the story should have fallen with the end of the fourth season, when the characters have obtained the diploma. In fact, the storylines set in Boston and college have always seemed rather weak in the eyes of fans, even if then the greatest romantic happy ending combined his character Pacey with that of Joey (Katie Holmes), despite what should have been the real protagonist, Dawson. His interpreter James Van Der Beek attracted media interest more for his large family (he has five children in second marriage, one of whom he gave his friend’s name) than for his career.

The gossip also adores Joshua Jackson: after ten years of relationship with Diane Kruger, he is happily married since 2019 with Jodie-Turner-Smith, who made him a father for the first time (the daughter is called Janie). He has repeatedly stated that marrying a black woman opened his eyes to civil rights and made him truly feminist.

Gentleman, on the other hand, has always been a gentleman because he has always maintained the utmost confidentiality about his partners, with great attention to privacy. No scandal, no header: his public life was studded with decorum and grace.