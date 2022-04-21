Joshua Pérez on Hugo Pérez: “We have different opinions”

The player of Miami FC, Joshua Perezgave statements to the media “Pase Filtrado” about the current relationship he has with his uncle Hugo Perezthe coach of the El Salvador national team and commented on his opinion about the performance of the blue team in the last qualifying games after being left out of the World Cup in Qatar.

As stated, the left-handed attacker, the relationship with the blue coach is not the same as it was a year ago and that is one of the reasons why he has not been part of the blue squad in recent months.

“We have two different opinions, there is nothing wrong. I support the team with everything, I have nothing against them or the coachJoshua commented.

Despite not being taken into account in the second round of the octagonal, the winger remarked that there are no differences with Hugo Pérez and it is simply due to a decision made by both parties.

“They are different opinions, he (Hugo Pérez) thinks of one thing and I of another. I have no differences with him, they are football things and it is a decision that we have made“explained the Miami FC player.

Already at the end, the element of Miami was consulted about the final stretch in the qualifiers that the Cuscaqtleco team had and what opinion he left on the matter after having been eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“They make you want to feel that, but I think that with the strength that we have had with the team in general, supporting my teammates in the national team who give 100% to collect points. I think we will be fine for the next World Cup,” added the Salvadoran player. .