Jostled by Monaco, PSG relies on a penalty from Neymar to get a draw

We had to pinch ourselves, in the first period, to be sure that the PSG which played on the lawn of the Parc des Princes was the same one which had scattered Lille last weekend (7-1). Certainly Renato Sanches replaced Vitinha in the starting lineup and had a terrible time existing, but it was the entire Parisian collective that was shaken up this Sunday evening. Devoured by the opposing aggressiveness, Galtier’s men quickly showed signs of annoyance at their inability to find solutions between the lines to get out of their camp. Pressed by Mohamed Camara, impressive for his first, Lionel Messi lost the ball which led to the opener of Kevin Volland, launched by Alexandre Golovine (20th). It even took a very vigilant Gianluigi Donnarumma to avoid the worst (32nd).