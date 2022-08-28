Jostled by Monaco, PSG relies on a penalty from Neymar to get a draw
The game: 1-1
The euphoria subsided. Above the lot since the start of the season in Ligue 1, PSG was brought back to earth this Sunday evening, by a Monaco decidedly accustomed to upsetting the champion of France (1-1). Authors of a huge start, the players of Philippe Clement have brought to light the first weak points in the Parisian machine and are regaining confidence, a week after their rout against Lens (1-4). Led for a long time, PSG saved the point from a draw and retained their leading position on goal difference.
We had to pinch ourselves, in the first period, to be sure that the PSG which played on the lawn of the Parc des Princes was the same one which had scattered Lille last weekend (7-1). Certainly Renato Sanches replaced Vitinha in the starting lineup and had a terrible time existing, but it was the entire Parisian collective that was shaken up this Sunday evening. Devoured by the opposing aggressiveness, Galtier’s men quickly showed signs of annoyance at their inability to find solutions between the lines to get out of their camp. Pressed by Mohamed Camara, impressive for his first, Lionel Messi lost the ball which led to the opener of Kevin Volland, launched by Alexandre Golovine (20th). It even took a very vigilant Gianluigi Donnarumma to avoid the worst (32nd).
As extinct as it was, this Paris nevertheless remains an unparalleled offensive armada in Ligue 1. And Messi’s missile on Alexander Nübel’s post then Kylian Mbappé’s recovery on the other amount announced, just before the break , a completely different second half. It boiled down to a 45-minute attack-defense. With a Parisian block which ended up giving way to Monegasques who declined physically after the exit of Camara. Nübel may have postponed the deadline in front of Neymar (59th), he could not do anything on the penalty conceded by Guillermo Maripan and transformed by the Brazilian (70th). The ASM may regret having come close to the feat, it can also boast of having been the first formation to upset the PSG version Galtier.
The player: Nübel and his uprights held firm
Often taunted for his feverishness since his arrival in the Principality, the German was there this Sunday evening. He could have given in before he even had work, but his two posts repelled shots from Messi and Mbappé before the break. In the second half, the goalkeeper took over. First by capturing a shot from the French (49th) then, above all, by taking out a huge save in front of Neymar at close range (59th). In the process, he comes out well in front of Mbappé (61st) and stops a new attempt from the French at the end of the match (84th). Ten minutes earlier, his amounts had still supplemented him (74th).
The fact: Neymar shoots and converts the penalty
“Kylian is number one” assured Christophe Galtier last weekend. This Sunday evening, however, it was Neymar who shot and converted a penalty he had obtained himself. What to relaunch the debate of the hierarchy, fifteen days after the “penalty gate”? No. Coming to the microphone of Prime Video after the meeting, the Parisian coach recalled that the Frenchman is indeed the official shooter but has chosen to let his partner take his chance this evening. The subject seems to be closed.