Josu Diamond. Interview with the Author, Booktuber and Entrepreneur

josu diamondWhose name is Josu Lorenzo, was born in Irun. He is also a writer, creator of content on social platforms and an entrepreneur. it is one of booktubers And booktalkers With more followers and more loved ones in Spain and Latin America, and his videos are viewed millions of times.

His first foray into the publishing world was 2010 Where he started a literary blog, which then led him to collaborate with various publishers, for whom he mostly reviews titlesyouth iteration, His first feature was titled, under our skinPublished by CrossBooks in 2018. it is followed trilogy that make up Two drinks in Sitges, one cocktail in Chueca And Three shots at Mykonos. He also gives talks and workshops and is behind the subscription box company literally box, In this Interview He tells us about his career as a writer and many other topics. I do appreciate your time.

Josu Diamond-Interview

Literature Section: Writers, booktuber, booksellerCreator of your own company… what do you keep or what is more satisfying, if you can choose?

Josu Diamond: The most satisfying thing for me is my career Author, There is nothing that fills me more than someone who trusts my books and shares their opinion with me either directly or through their network. It is beautiful and fills me with pride.

AL: Can you go back to the first book you read? And the first story you wrote?

JD: I don’t have a clear memory of the first book I read, because I grew up among books and always had a book in my hand. But I do hold some memories that marked me into a slightly more conscious age, such as tower chronicles, by Laura Gallego Garcia, or by Books twilight, Of course, in between, dozens of deliveries steamer collection of sm or like that or when i was young my world,

The first story I wrote… It’s also complicated, but I remember writing fanfics The series that I used to watch on weekends with my friends on TV in the school grounds.

AL: A lead author? You can choose from multiple and all periods.

JD: I have some references that date back centuries, I won’t deny it. virgins they’re not for me—at least not for reading them By your own sweet will– It was like this for many years Rowlingand more recently I would say writers like to cassandra claire He has helped me a lot.

AL: Which character in a book would you most like to meet and create?

range: magnus banefrom saga Shadow Hunter, I find this fascinating on many levels. Not only is it an excuse for the reader to revisit or revisit important moments in history, but they are wonderful personalities and an important part of the entire universe of the books.

customs and styles

AL: Any particular hobbies or habits when writing or reading?

JD: Lately I need to play instruments king’s wool background. Near Lady Gaga She is my favorite artist, and her instrumental tracks take me to new worlds that I find difficult to wake up from.

AL: And your favorite place and time to do it?

JD: In me dispatchwith my desktop computer. Although sometimes I get back pain from the chair, this is undoubtedly the place where it hurts the most silence and peace Apart from my flat, this is where I keep all my books, so I am surrounded by them. Maybe it helps me concentrate better, who knows.

AL: Are there other genres you like?

JD: I have mainstream genres, but generally I like books that have something out of the box or that intrigue me enough to launch my own. i can read from thriller Detective for contemporary romantic, erotic or epic fantasy, The truth is, short of self-help, I think I’ve read everything at some point in my life.

AL: What are you reading now? Are you writing more?

JD: studying now Yellow, by Rebecca F. Kuang. I’m stuck writingas we are in the process proofreading my new novelwho will come in 2024, As soon as we finish this a bit and my mind is free, I’ll start writing the next one.

panorama

AL: How do you see the publishing landscape?

range: oversaturated, this is insane.

AL: How are you in the moment we’re living in? Can you highlight something positive in both the cultural and social sphere?

JD: I think in terms of reading levels, even during the pandemic, there is a lot of reading going on, at least in the youth sector. we are living cultural oversaturation in all aspects, in both audiovisual productions and distribution media, as well as in the book sector. I I think we are on the verge of collapse. And things will soon change again.