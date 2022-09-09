Josué Colón goes face to face with the commissioner of the Energy Bureau

FAJARDO – The executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Josué Colón took advantage of a contractors’ forum to launch strong claims to the Energy Bureau and pointed out that they had stopped a long list of projects that would improve the generation capacity of the public corporation.

Colon took advantage today the convention of the Association of General Contractors (ASG) in a hotel in Fajardo to highlight the generation problems of the system and the projects stopped in the Energy Bureau which he said could help strengthen the system now instead of waiting for a complete rebuild of the electrical system.

“We have the funds because the federal government has provided funds. While the transition is taking place, what I need is for the bureau to approve them. In the negotiated there are 13 pending projects. Every time they deny us those projects, they put the power generation system at risk. That is the reality,” said Colón during the energy forum presented to the contractors.

Lillian Mateocommissioner of the Energy Bureau, then replied that they are following the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and that PREPA has not proposed changes to the document.

“The business is implementing the established public policy. I’m not going to bring graphics nor do I need those things. You don’t have to be an engineer to know the problems with the system, but if PREPA (PREPA) needs generation, there are multiple ways to get it,” he said. “There are multiple avenues and resources to use federal funds that the negotiated one and a half years ago is telling the authority, expressly, that if you need an amendment to the IRP, request it because the negotiated is not here to tell stories, we are in a regulatory role.

He insisted that they do not have before their consideration any amendment to this plan or PREPA proposal.

“We have to leave paradigms behind, reinvent ourselves. If the authority had the will to mount itself in the new paradigms, we would be in another place”, affirmed the commissioner.

The IRP is a plan created by PREPA precisely to change the electrical system and covers a period of 20 years.

Colón countered that amending this plan would take about three years and that the system – as it stands – needs repairs now.

“Building a new plant, which we will never oppose, will take six to eight years. While that happens, what exists, whether I like it or not, is old, outdated. But what I have, I have to keep it until the transition occurs or when a private proponent brings the capital and proposes to build a new natural gas, hydrogen or any technology plant,” said the executive director of PREPA.

Colón presented a graph showing the reserves available today. These reserves are at 287 megawatts, when they should be at 700 megawatts.

“If we don’t enter Unit 5 of San Juan, that reserve will be at 30 megawatts tonight,” he warned. “While a system transition occurs, which we support, the system cannot operate with 30 megawatts of reserve. We cannot rest easy with a system without the ability to operate. We have nowhere to connect when a breakdown occurs.”

In an aside with THE NEW DAY, Colón said he agreed with the remarks made by LUMA Energy before the Energy Bureau. As published by this newspaper, LUMA Energy pointed to AEE as responsible for the deficiencies in the system.

“They are pointing out something that I agree with and that I have been pointing out. The generation has to be improved. The first to have said that is me and I am on the public record and on the business record. I have already lost count of how many motions I have filed indicating that the units that the generation fleet has have to be repaired because they are expired,” he answered. “That makes the system inefficient. The origin of everything is the lack of maintenance. Some of our requests have been approved and others have not. But for it to work, what we have presented must be approved because the energy system is made up of many parts and everything must be fixed: the San Juan, Palo Seco, Aguirre units.”