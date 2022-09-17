Jota Pe Hernandez calls Nicolás Maduro a miserable dictator – Congress – Politics
Twitter: @JotaPeHernandez
Senator Jota Pe Hernández named the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.
September 16, 2022, 04:04 PM
Venezuela will be the guarantor of the eventual peace process that begins with the Eln guerrillas. This was confirmed by the president Nicholas Madurowho accepted the request made in this regard by President Gustavo Petro.
(You can read: These are the challenges to achieve the ‘total peace’ proposed by Petro)
In the letter you sent, Petro requested to continue with the agenda and protocols signed in 2016 between said guerrilla and the then government of Juan Manuel Santos. One of these procedures contemplates the return to Colombia of the ELN delegation that is in Cuba, passing through Venezuela. This in order to “hold a prompt meeting in Venezuela in order to specify the procedure for the reestablishment of the talks table,” says the letter.
“The peace of Colombia is the peace of Venezuela, the peace of South America, the peace of the entire continent,” Maduro added in response to the request.
(In context: Peace process with the ELN advances: Venezuela agrees to be a guarantor country)
This news has not gone down well in several sectors. One of those who spoke on the matter was Senator Jota Pe Hernández. On his Twitter account he wrote: “How can this wretch be a guarantor of peace? He ordered the Gnb (Bolivarian National Guard) and Fanb (Bolivarian National Armed Forces) to shoot at Venezuelans, some of them were run over by tanks, kidnapped and assassinated politicians and journalists”.
He then concluded his message by assuring: “This miserable dictator, his accomplice Diosdado and others are being sought.”
POLITICS
September 16, 2022, 04:04 PM
