Journal of Medicine and Public Health recognized for its commitment to arthritis patients

:On October 12, World Rheumatoid Arthritis Day was celebrated. For this reason, a group of specialists and renowned politicians were commemorating different actors from the public sector, as well as patients who have been at the forefront debating this disease.

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Castro, in the center the delegate Lisie J. Burgos Muñiz, and to the right, the president of the health commission of the House of Representatives, Sol Higgins. Photomontage: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

In addition, the different actors were talking about each of the projects and advances that have been made in Puerto Rico to combat this disease that is so prevalent on the Island. One of the main issues was that all the actors advocated the importance to provide a comprehensive health service for all patients.

Recognition of Senator Rubén Soto Rivera

Dr. José Luis Castro was on behalf of Senator Rubén Soto Rivera. In addition to extolling the work of each of the people present, he was also talking about a bill that had been filed on October 11 of this year.

This bill seeks to establish October 12 as the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Day, since in Puerto Rico, this day is not stipulated in the national calendar. That is why Dr. Jose Luis Castro also made a call to attention to all the people present so that, with the experience that each one has in the area, they can file memorandums that serve as proof of the importance of establishing this day. on the island.

“The objective of this day is not only to raise awareness about the disease, but also to influence public policies and inform people who live with this condition, as well as their families. These diseases restrict the autonomy of people, made impossible by do daily activities and have an optimal quality of life,” added Dr. Jose Luis Castro.

They also had honorable mentions for:

Journal of Medicine and Public Health, for their work and commitment to arthritis patients as part of raising awareness on World Arthritis Day.

Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez Diaz

Dr. Jose Rodriguez Santiago

Dr. Efrain Carrasquillo

Puerto Rican Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases (FER)

Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico

Recognition by the Commission for Social Welfare, Persons with Disabilities and the Elderly

The delegate Lisie J. Burgos Muñiz was also speaking about the importance of carrying out projects that inculcate government responsibility in supporting this type of disease, as well as highlighted the importance of all the people who were present.

The recognitions by this delegation went to:

Puerto Rican Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases (FER)

Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico.

Dr. Amarilis Pérez de Jesus

Dr. Efrain Carrasquillo

Dr. Jose Rodriguez Santiago

Dr. Elizabeth Ramírez Díaz

RA Patient Walma Cruz

RA Patient Sabrina Rosado

Journal of Medicine and Public Health

Recognition by the House of Representatives

The president of the health commission of the House of Representatives, Sol Higgins, recalled the support of bringing before the chamber and the senate all the projects that involved better care for diseases such as RA.

In addition, he also mentioned the commitment that all politicians, regardless of the parties to which they were related, were committed to the health of all Puerto Ricans.

The recognitions by the House of Representatives went to: