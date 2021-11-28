Journalism and major investigations, Lilli Gruber’s latest book presented in Lamezia: ‘Telling the facts without conditioning’

Lamezia Terme – The last book by Lilli Gruber “Marta Gellhorn The war against and the duty of truth” was presented last night at the Grandinetti municipal theater. The well-known journalist and presenter of “OttoeMezzo” together with her partner, Jacques Charmelot, spanned many issues concerning the work of the journalist, in particular that of the great envoys on the hot fronts of wars around the world. Gruber, focusing her work on the first war correspondent, Marta Gellhorn, third wife of Ernest Hemingway, retraces several stories in the book. Among the many, even that of his companion “known in Kabul”.

During the evening there were also questions from many students, which Gruber did not shy away from, appreciating them and thanking the audience. From freedom of information, to the role of the journalist “who must always tell the truth. The protagonists – he pointed out – are not us, but the facts that must always be told without conditioning, verifying the sources in the interest of the community “. “I found Martha years later, when I had already chosen to become a journalist, like her.” The voice of Martha Gellhorn, the greatest war correspondent of the twentieth century, intertwines that of Lilli Gruber who with the new novel tells, from battle to battle, the beauty and responsibility of journalism in a time that needs truth more than ever . For his part, Charmelot, who for two years has been working in Calabria for a docufilm on the ‘Ndrangheta and the Scott Renaissance process, spoke of “Calabria to be freed from crime. I discovered a beautiful land that has a lot of potential ”. Before the presentation of the book, an appreciated performance by the students of the Liceo Campanella, Choreutic address, with a ballet dedicated to the female figure, which received the acclaim and above all the applause of the municipal theater.

B.C