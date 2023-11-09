Journalist Alberto Sanchez talks about epilepsy in a book

Journalist from Sagunto Alberto Sanchez Calatayud A book about epilepsyA deformity that he knows firsthand, since at the age of 5, he suffered a severe brain injury as a result of a tragic traffic accident, where his father died.

Under the title “You can!: The brain, memory, epilepsy and strange diseases”, The author travels throughout this universe, telling how he learned to live with this disorder and how he overcame the cerebral palsy he suffered at the age of 24., All, with a clear desire to focus on issues that can help better understand and deal with the “epi,” as he calls it. “People generally have a lot of ignorance about it and misconceptions about how to act when someone is attacked. It is important to emphasize that you should not put anything in your mouth. Needed Once he used a stick on me and it disturbed my jaw for 4 years, which caused it to become dislocated. I had a really bad time,” he admits.

sanchez He writes honestly and admits that he faced discrimination in many schools,But he managed to complete his degree in journalism, He accepts this even at work levelFor fear of not being hired, “hid the disease for years” Because he believes that “companies are more tolerant if you suffer from diabetes, migraines, asthma, etc.” The latter, he emphasizes, “contradicts studies that say injuries at work only affect It occurs in 5% of people,” he says. In addition to highlighting the lower rates of accidents and absenteeism in people with APIs, “many people who suffer from it don’t say anything because They don’t want to be discriminated against, but I wanted to review my book to see how many famous people had it and didn’t.” One chapter cites politicians as well as writers, musicians, and famous actors of all eras. After giving in, he says, “They have given up.”

In this book edited by Circulo Rojo, albertTooreview in a fun way How to enhance cognitive skills in different waysBoth through food and with healthy habits and the most diverse techniques Breaks down with concrete and practical examples. “I have a clear informational purpose. I talk about the tricks that allowed me to communicate again after suffering paralysis that prevented words from coming out.” he said, recalling that it took him almost a year to recover.

except Mention three seizures that could have killed himsanchez He gives advice in his book on how to deal with it even with infants, children and teenagers and what to do in the event of an attack, when a person loses consciousness and suffers uncontrolled muscle spasms., In this sense, it comes in handy to ask simple questions to the person who has recently suffered this problem, in order to activate their brain.

In his work, a staunch defender of the benefits of sport What medicinal treatments are usually given to deal with it, as well as details of alternative medicine offers, “The medications haven’t caused me any problems for 4 years, but it’s true that they have side effects. I live a normal life, but you have to learn to live with it because although there are some things that depend on you, some There are also those that don’t, like when you even have trouble sleeping because of environmental issues, something I explain in the book as well,” he says.

Immerse yourself in your past

But the book does not stop here. At 39, he also delves into his past and not only dedicates his work to his father. Identify how that fatal brain stroke happened His short-term memory is damaged and he has to deal with it almost daily, as well as reviews that his mother, Sabina Calatayud, As a result of that accident he started changing his life.By combining your pharmacy in Port de Sagunt with the study of homeopathy And later,Created a natural cosmetics and nutrition company Located in Saigunt.

After an autobiographical review in which nothing can be kept silent, Alberto describes some rare diseases to end with a call to action: “The importance of not discriminating against someone because of being different.”