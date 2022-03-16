Journalist Armando Linares is killed in western Mexico; there are eight murders against communicators so far in 2022 | News Univision Latin America

The journalist Armando Linares, director of the local media Monitor Michoacan, was shot to death on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. With him, there are eight journalists killed so far in 2022.
The Michoacán state prosecutor’s office confirmed the murder in a statement and noted that the events occurred near his home.
This is the journalist who weeks ago denounced that he had received threats due to several notes in which he pointed out acts of corruption of politicians and the former Regional Prosecutor of the Zitácuaro prosecutor’s office, in the western Mexican state of Michoacán.
On January 31, Armando Linares reported the murder of Roberto Toledo, a journalist who collaborated in Monitor Michoacan. In that complaint, he confirmed the threats against him, his collaborators and the media outlet he directed.
Violence and impunity against the press in Mexico
The number of murders against journalists so far in 2022 is already equal to that recorded for the whole of last year.
José Luis Gamboa, director of an internet portal, died at the beginning of January as a result of a stab wound in the state of Veracruz, in the Gulf of Mexico. A few days later, freelance photographer Margarito Martínez and journalist Lourdes Maldonado were shot in the border city of Tijuana.
At the end of that month, Robert Toledoa contributor to the news portal Monitor Michoacán, died after being shot several times in the city of Zitácuaro, in the west of the country.
Already in February he was murdered Heber Lopezdirector of the Web News portal, in the port town of Salina Cruz, in the southern state of Oaxaca and just over a week ago jorge camerofrom another website, this time from the northern state of Sonora, called The Informative.
The multiple homicides sowed consternation and outrage not only in the Mexican press but also in foreign politicians such as the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who expressed concern about the issue a few weeks ago.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he appeared to take Blinken’s reaction as criticism of Mexico’s efforts to investigate those crimes and protect journalists, a group with which he has been feuding recently.
Mexico is the most violent country in the Western Hemisphere for the practice of journalism, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.