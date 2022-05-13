Journalist Chusa L. Monjas receives the Alfonso Sánchez Communication Award

Specialized in cinematographic information, television and communication, the Madrilenian will receive this recognition, granted unanimously by the Board of Directors of the institution, on June 1 at the Film Academy, an entity of which she is the coordinator of the Communication Department.

In its eleventh edition, the Alfonso Sánchez Award has gone to Chusa López Monjas “for his dedicated and passionate nature and for the respect that his colleagues and several generations of filmmakers have for him. Chusa is a reference, a voice that insistently reminds us of the vitality of our cinema and the dignity of their profession”, as stated by the president of the Academy, Mariano Barroso.

“This award has made me very excited because of its meaning. The Alfonso Sánchez is a declaration of love and friendship from the Film Academy, the house where I have worked for 12 years. It is exciting to receive an award for doing what I have done throughout my life, which has meant working hard and trying to do it well”, thanked Chusa L. Monjas, who was serving as a jury for the Critics at the 25th Malaga Film Festival when he received the call from the president of the Academy to inform him of this distinction.

Twenty years at the Colpisa Agency, in charge of cinematographic information, television and communication, endorse this journalist who has been a member of the Film Academy team for more than a decade. Her areas of experience have focused on the sections of Culture and Society; Between 1989 and 2009, he regularly covered various national and international festivals such as San Sebastian, Berlin, Rome, Seminci, Malaga, Seville, the Los Angeles Latino Film Festival, the European Film Academy Awards, the Goya Awards gala, and the Oscar Awards. , Unifrance Forum and Max Theater Awards, among others. Before joining the Colpisa agency, she was an editor for ‘Madrid Hoy’ and a contributor to the G + J Group and the weekly ‘Capital’.

In its previous editions, the Alfonso Sánchez Communication Award has gone to ‘Spanish Version’, Diego Galán, Antonio Gasset, Oti Rodríguez Marchante, Conxita Casanovas, ‘Cartelera Turia’, Yolanda Flores, Nuria Vidal, Carles Francino, Begoña Piña and Anton Merikaetxebarria .

