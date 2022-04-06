Journalist fired who bought Kamala Harris’ suit

The commentator and writer amber atheysaid that she was fired from a radio program after being accused of being racist, for having “joked” about the brown suit worn by the vice president of the United States during the State of the Union address, which was proclaimed by Biden at the beginning of the month of March.

The journalist, through a tweet, expressed that Harris’s clothing looked like a uniform from the UPS parcel chain.

amber atheyeditor of The Spectator magazine’s world edition, said she was fired from the DC radio talk show WMAL after making the comparison about outfit and company.

“Kamala looks like a UPS employee. What can brown do for you? Nothing good apparently”, she wrote on the social network Twitter last March 1st.

Through the New York Post, Athey says that at first the tweet did not cause a sensation, but days later, Athey herself criticized the protests in favor of “trans children” that were taking place at the University of North Texas, in which posted the following: “A group of manic leftist activists who want to chemically castrate children in the name of ‘gender affirmation,’ came after me.”

The writer confirmed that several people communicated with their employers about the “intolerance” towards the vice president, and their reaction was to delete the emails received and laugh. Likewise, she says that none of her co-workers on the WMAL program said anything about it and everything continued as if nothing had happened.

A week after the tweet was published, Jeff Boden, vice president of Cumulus Washington Station, and Kriston Fancellas, vice president of Human Resources, contacted Athey.

“I was told that the tweet I sent about Kamala was ‘racist’ and that subsequent follow-ups defending me and mocking efforts to cancel me were unacceptable,” he recalled. “She had violated the company’s social media policy, they said, and I was fired effective immediately.”

In Athey’s words his dismissal “has destroyed the integrity and reputation of WMAL and Culumus as hosts of conservative content.”

“We talk often [en el programa] about the dangers of censorship and cancel culture on our show and yet here they are bowing to the mob,” he wrote. “If I can get fired for making fun of the vice president’s outfit, every anchor on a Cumulus station is in danger of losing their job at any moment.”