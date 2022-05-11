Journalist from “Despierta América” ​​confesses that she was abused by her mother’s uncle at age 7

The journalist of “Despierta América”, Astrid Rivera confessed between tears that she was abused at the age of 7 by an uncle of his mother.

It was during the “Sin Rollo” segment of the Univision morning while they talked about the case of Ricardo Crespo, the former Garibaldi who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter from 5 to 14 years of age, that Rivera burst into tears and revealed that went through a similar situation.

“One of the most important things in cases like this is that if your daughter tells you something like this you always believe her because when I was 7 years old I went through a similar situation with an uncle of my mother and, although she believed me , she couldn’t do anything not to break up a family and unfortunately I am 38 years old but I lived 37 –until last year– waiting for a pardon from my mother that did come and did come on time, but vi spent 37 years of my life blaming myself for something that I didn’t have to blame myself for something that I didn’t have to live with,” he said.

In a video shared by Jomari Goyso, the reporter said that she said that, like many times in these cases, she blocked for years what happenedso much so that it was only when #metoo began to move that he began to remember.

“When many women told what had happened to them, I began to remember everything, because somehow my mother silenced me and I forgot a lot of things,” she said.

Astrid, who is one of the show’s talents, is Francisca’s friend and was one of the personalities who accompanied the Dominican last weekend at her wedding in Casa de Campo, La Romana.