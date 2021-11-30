Journalist harassed at the stadium: a 45-year-old from Anconetano identified

THE CASE – Greta Beccaglia of Toscana Tv was the victim of the episode at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match played on Saturday at Castellani. The police identified one of the perpetrators, Andrea Serrani, a restaurateur from Chiaravalle. The woman filed a complaint

Journalist harassed on live TV at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match: the perpetrator of the violence identified. It is a 45-year-old restaurateur from Chiara, Andrea Serrani. The man, a purple fan, has been recognized thanks to the cameras of the Empoli stadium that pointed to the turnstiles of the facility. The victim, the Tuscany TV journalist Greta Beccaglia, filed a complaint this morning with the police headquarters in Florence, proceeding against unknown persons, not yet knowing the name of the harasser. The man was identified with a lightning investigation by the policemen of the Empoli police station and by his colleagues from the Digos of Florence as the author of the gesture committed at the end of the Empoli – Fiorentina match, outside the Castellani stadium.

According to what emerged, the purple fan, out of the stadium, had approached the journalist on live TV, groping her on the butt while Beccaglia was trying to collect his first impressions at the end of the match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Empoli. “Sorry, you can’t do this,” the reporter had told her abuser, dressed in a green jacket and a blue hat. The measures of the judicial authority against the 45-year-old are awaited. The videos of the television broadcaster, which then handed them over to the police, were obviously also useful for identification investigations. This morning the journalist filed a complaint, starting the investigative process of the police. Process that ended in a few hours. The harassment suffered by the journalist went around the web and led to unanimous expressions of solidarity with the victim, starting with the Order of Journalists, the president of Coni Malagò, the president of the Senate Casellati and the deputy Boldrini. Fiorentina president Commisso invited Beccaglia to the Franchi stadium for the next home match of the viola, to show her solidarity and closeness to the supporters.

