Journalist harassed on live TV after Empoli-Fiorentina: “It must not happen”. VIDEO

It happened on Saturday outside the Castellani stadium to the correspondent Greta Beccaglia, who commented: “Harassment occurs to other women with the cameras off, that is, without anyone knowing”. The police investigate to track down the person responsible, who according to what is learned is a fan. Solidarity also from the political world. The host accused of having played down the episode: “I wanted to prevent something worse from happening to her”

“What happened to me is something that is not acceptable and should not be repeated. It was recorded on live TV because I was at work. But unfortunately, as we know, such harassment happens to other women with the cameras off, that is, without them. no one gets to know it. ”Speaking is Greta Beccaglia, a television journalist from Toscana TV who was harassed on Saturday after the Empoli-Fiorentina match while she was connected live from outside the Castellani stadium. Investigations are underway on the matter by the police station of Empoli, who is trying to trace the person responsible through witnesses and video surveillance images. According to what emerged, the journalist was harassed by a fan. of “not to blame”, he replied: “I did not want to minimize what happened, but to lighten up to help Greta’s lack of experience in managing a yes difficult task like the one he had to face. I apologize for the unhappy words used in the excited moment of Saturday’s broadcast. At that moment my only interest was to be of assistance to Greta. I have always had in my life and in my professional career a great respect for and of women. With great sensitivity, also giving value to the issue of equal opportunities several times, condemning, among other things, all forms of violence against women in every location “.

Violence against women: illuminated buildings and monuments. PHOTO “It cannot and must not happen, especially since the players took the field showing the symbol of the Day against violence against women – said Beccaglia – I am receiving many messages of solidarity from fans and ordinary people, but even by well-known personalities who have a very important influence on public opinion and this is a very positive general reaction “, however” events like this must never happen again “. The host: “I wanted to prevent something worse from happening to her” “By doing this I didn’t want to minimize or normalize the harassment, but to prevent something worse from happening to her. I didn’t want her to have a negative emotional reaction for her,” he said in an interview with Florentine courier Giorgio Micheletti, the host of the Toscana Tv program. “I had – explains Micheletti – the psychological pressure of having to manage a live broadcast. I wanted to relieve to help Greta who has little experience in managing a difficult situation like the one she had to face. Then no one. he watched as the transmission continued, the emotional wave prevailed. In the evening part Greta spoke of a ‘man’, but for me he is just a ‘being’ “. “I acted as my father would have acted, I tried to reassure her, to minimize the impact of what happened and then we would think about it later”, underlines Micheletti. Responding to the journalist’s question who asked him who advised Greta not to report, he underlines: “It is right that she acts with her own sensitivity, these are too personal things, she did not talk to me about this”.

Day against violence against women: flashmob at Miur with Minister Bianchi The regional broadcaster Toscana Tv, in a note, “sides with the journalist Greta Beccaglia who in connection with the show ‘A tutto Gol’ was harassed by a fan while she was doing her job”. Director Marco Talluri states: “A horrible and outrageous gesture. Every day is # 25novembre as long as we live these medieval moments. The episode aired live was not the only one that the journalist was a victim of and we cannot accept to stigmatizing these behaviors as jokes or attitudes to be taken into account. These are male-dominated ways of thinking that should be called by their name: harassment “. Toscana Tv, the note continues, “will be alongside Greta in whatever action she wants to take. It is not acceptable that a woman, or any person, can feel threatened in any way in carrying out her work”, and the broadcaster “dissociates itself from all the reactions that tend to minimize what happened “.

Violence against women, Juventus colors orange stadium seats Among the first to denounce the incident was the Order of Journalists of Tuscany, which “condemned what happened” on Saturday afternoon and “expresses full solidarity with the journalist Greta Beccaglia”. But, underlines the Odg, “whoever was in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture and the harasser, invited the colleague to ‘not take it’. No words of solidarity were heard towards her from the host”. Also with respect to this aspect of the affair “the Order reiterates that the time has come to stop minimizing and reminds us that violence against women is first of all a cultural and social problem”.

World day against violence against women, committed stars One aspect, that of the reaction of the conductor in the studio, which also fueled the criticisms of Cpo Fnsi, Cpo Usigrai and GiULiA journalists: “The conductor in the studio, Giorgio Micheletti, instead of stigmatizing the episode, invites the reporter to ‘not take it’ , providing a justification for a sexist and belittling act against her colleague – reads a note – With great professionalism, Greta Beccaglia carries on the live broadcast despite finding herself in a sort of hellish circle in which verbal and physical harassment continues. Only after the second episode of groping, the conductor in the studio understands the gravity of the situation and closes the connection, allowing her to ‘react’ “.” No one has the right to touch a woman – continues the note – without her consent, in any context, and no one should feel legitimated to seek mitigating factors, fueling stereotypes that are still cloaked in information, even sports information “.

Mattarella: violence against women is everyone’s failure Solidarity with the journalist also from the world of politics. “Enough with violence against women! My solidarity with the journalist Greta Beccaglia. I hope that those unacceptable harassment on live TV will be prosecuted without hesitation”, wrote the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati on Twitter. Lega: “Harassment of journalist unworthy of a civilized country” “What happened to Greta Beccaglia, Tuscany TV journalist harassed live by a group of fans, is not worthy of a civilized country – commented the senators of the League in the Commission of Inquiry into Femicide Valeria Alessandrini, Marzia Casolati and Lina Lunesu – A few days after the Day Against Violence Against Women we should not only be indignant but expect that such an event is firmly condemned by men and women as an act of violence, while it is horrifying that a colleague belittles the episode live by calling it a moment of growth. . Let us clarify in the appropriate places the position of the journalist, on our part there will be the maximum collaboration to go to the bottom of the story and expect that such episodes, in any context, do not go unpunished “. Boldrini: “First the harassment, then the humiliation. An investigation is opened “ “Very serious what happened to the journalist Greta Beccaglia, to whom my closeness goes. First the harassment, then the humiliation: ‘Don’t take it’ – is the comment of Laura Boldrini, Pd deputy and president of the Chamber Committee on human rights in the world – It is the mirror of a society in which women are forced to suffer and also to remain silent: this is not normal. An investigation is opened “. + Europe: “Identify the author, report him and apply the Daspo” “First they touched her butt, live on television. Then, faced with her questions about the match between Empoli and Fiorentina, they began to comment on her physical appearance. Finally, from the studio, instead of expressing condemnation and solidarity, they told her this. : ‘Don’t be mad’. In what happened to the journalist Greta Beccaglia there is really everything “, denounces the treasurer of + Europe, Maria Saeli. “Solidarity with the journalist. The authorities must as soon as possible identify the perpetrator of the gesture, denounce him and apply the Daspo: no tolerance towards those who harass women”. Fratoianni: “Fan pay for his gesture” “The hateful episode of Empoli tells us how far we still have to go, hundreds of women killed and thousands outraged and harassed every day are not enough. That boy also gets into it with his unbearable touch to the journalist who is working”, also affirms the National Secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni. “I really hope – continues the leader of Si in a note – that you pay for his intolerable gesture. While instead I feel sorry for the TV presenter: unlike him, I take it”.