Journalist Jorge Lanata tested positive for Covid

Jorge Lanata tested positive for Covid. This was confirmed to THE NATION sources close to the journalist, whose wife, Elba Marcovecchio, had tested positive for the disease just days before, after the wedding they celebrated last weekend in Exaltación de la Cruz.

Lanata’s partner’s infection was confirmed on Tuesday while he was hosting his show on miter radiowhere she received a message from her eldest daughter Bárbara informing her that she had taken an antigen test for Covid and it had tested positive.

At the start of her radio program, Jesica Bossi, who took over from the journalist, indicated: “Lanata is not there, she is very well, she lost the undefeated. She came like no one surfing the wave of Covid. Now she is at his house, he is fine, calm down. Hopefully on Monday she will make an appearance of her ”.

Likewise, the journalists who accompany him from Monday to Friday from 10 in the morning explained that he had first had an antigen test that had been negative, after learning that his wife was infected. However, he underwent the test again just hours ago, because he had to travel to the United States for work.. Then it was that they confirmed that he was sick.

Although Lanata has improved his quality of life since receiving a kidney transplant in 2015, his health is going through ups and downs that being immunosuppressed, it is vulnerable to different ailments and diseases.

Last year, he was hospitalized three times. In August 2021, a laparoscopy at the Favaloro Foundation for an ailment that the journalist preferred not to reveal. In May of that year, he had been urgently admitted to Mount Sinai in Miami, after presenting a fever while traveling in the United States for work reasons.

Although at first it was thought that it could be coronavirus, the studies determined that he had a urinary infection, a condition that he had previously suffered from.

Before, in March 2021, He had undergone an angioplasty for his cardiac arrhythmia and for his arterial pathology. He had also been swabbed for presenting a feverish picture. “Covid-19 infection has been ruled out and the patient is receiving antibiotic treatment due to a skin infection in the lower left limb. The clinical evolution is very satisfactory”, read the medical report issued by the Favaloro Foundation.

Days after discharge his health caused concern again when it emerged that he had been re-admitted to the clinic, although later it was officially announced that it was a scheduled hospitalization to carry out a series of routine studies and check-ups.

In August 2020, Lanata was also hospitalized at the Favaloro Foundation, where the protocol was activated on suspicion of Covid due to a fever. “Jorge is very well, just it was a super minor operation on a boil. He usually gives him a low-grade fever after an operation, it’s not the first time it’s happened to him, we’ve experienced it other times and that’s why they decided to keep him under care for a few days,” said Diego Leuco, who had replaced him on his radio show “Lanata sin filter”.