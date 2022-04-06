Journalist Lourdes Del Río reveals that she has breast cancer

Puerto Rican journalist Lourdes Del Rio She shared with her followers a piece of news that no one would ever want to give: Her diagnosis of breast cancer.

According to the video posted on her Instagram account, with a fairly calm tone, she remains positive and in a good attitude in the face of the health challenge she faces. She said to beconvinced that this is a lesson, a jamaqueón that is giving me life to be a better person”.

Wearing a T-shirt with the message “Corazón agradecida o grateful heart”, the communicator of the Univisión television network pointed out the importance of having the ability to deal with “bad things” with the necessary tools.

Del Río could not prevent her voice from breaking for the moment and recognizing that there is a part of her that is afraid, but she remains optimistic, as she usually exhorts in her podcast “Positive”.

Along with the video, he published a message making his followers part of the health process that he is beginning. “Today we begin an important journey together,” she wrote. “I know that I count on your love and solidarity and that my testimony will help many to get ahead.”

The message/video has been reproduced over 4,000 thousand times and is full of messages of support and solidarity, many of them from his colleagues on the television network and others from his colleagues in different media outlets.