Journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos found dead in Sinaloa, Mexico

(CNN Spanish) — The journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found dead this Thursday, reported the attorney general of the state of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and our commitment to work to clarify this fact,” explained the official. on his Twitter accountwithout giving more details about the case.

On Twitter, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, also lamented the death of the journalist and said that he has asked the prosecutor to “carry out an immediate, rigorous and exhaustive investigation, to clarify this disgraceful fact.”

With deep regret, I mourn the death of Luis Enrique Ramírez, a friend and journalist from the newspaper el @THE DEBATE. I have communicated with the Prosecutor Sara Bruna, so that an immediate, rigorous and exhaustive investigation is carried out, to clarify this disgraceful fact. – Rubén Rocha Moya (@rochamoya_) May 5, 2022

Ramírez Ramos was the founding director of the informative portal Fuentes Fidedignas and a columnist for El Debate, reported the first of the media on its website.

According to Reliable Sources, the journalist’s body “was located on the outskirts of the Sinaloa capital, this after being deprived of his liberty in an area near his home.”

El Debate also indicated that during his career, Ramírez Ramos had received 14 awards as a journalist and that he was the author of two books.

CNN communicated this Thursday with the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office to obtain more information about the case, but so far that body has not responded.

Even before Ramírez’s death, so far this year the non-governmental organization Article 19 reported that at least eight journalists had been murdered in Mexico, although the government recognized only six cases.