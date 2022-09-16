Journalist Patricia Janiot leaves Univision

The renowned Colombian journalist and host Patricia Janet revealed this Thursday that she is leaving the Univision television network because her family situation had become “unsustainable” by being separated from her relatives.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Janiot thanked those who have shown him support since he announced his departure on September 8 during his last appearance on Noticiero Univision.

“I owed you this message of thanks for those beautiful words you have written me in recent days, messages of encouragement, congratulations, thanks, admiration and good wishes. I appreciate them very much, I value them greatly. They have moved me, they have moved me, especially in this important stage of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

She explained that her change from CNN to Univision meant moving to Miami five years ago, which took her away from her relatives.

“My husband and son live in Atlanta, Georgia, my daughter lives in Los Angeles, California, and I live in Miami, Florida. My switch to Univision meant that I moved to Miami and I couldn’t convince my husband to move too. We had been going back and forth between Atlanta and Miami for five years. This was already unsustainable; this long-distance family relationship was very difficult,” he recounted.

Likewise, he hinted at his future plans, apparently ruling out a possible return to his native Colombia. “Some also imagined that by saying it was time to go home, as I said in my last farewell message, it meant that I was going back to Colombia or that I was going to work with some other television network,” he said.

“The truth is that I want to pause to focus on personal projects that I have been working on,” he added.

Finally, the journalist invited her followers to continue in contact with her through social networks “as we have been doing for the last few years.”

Announcing her departure from Univision last week, the 64-year-old host said her decision was due to “family reasons” and that it coincided with “the company’s plans.”

The Emmy Award-winning Janiot has held various assignments at Univision, including as the main anchor of the network’s nightly news, which she joined in 2017 after resigning from CNN en Español, where she worked for 25 years.

“Although leaving CNN was a difficult decision, I felt it was time to face new challenges and I am delighted to have the opportunity to do so at Univision,” she said at the time.