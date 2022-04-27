Journalistic video games can “make a valuable contribution” to the media industry

Not only hobbies can help to retain users in newspapers. Although the purchase of Wordle by The New York Times is a clear exponent of what games can bring to the media industry, there are other elements that can have a great impact. For example, journalistic video games.

The Newsgames book. Journalism at Play, by Ian Bogost, Simon Ferrari and Bobby Schweizer, concludes that video games will not be a panacea for today’s media ills. “But If the industry accepts them as a viable method of doing journalism, not just an occasional gift to online readers, they can make a valuable contribution.”

These days, for example, there have been media outlets that have opted for a video game to make reading and understanding some topics more immersive and attractive. The Financial Times has launched a climate game in which it urges participants to play and meet the challenge of reaching zero emissions by 2050. The game is based on real reports and data, although the Financial Times reminds that “it is a game, not a perfect simulation of the future”.

It is based on the emissions model developed in 2022 by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The scenarios used in the IEA’s “Net Zero by 2050” report were recalculated to track temperature results for specific pathways used in the game.

The goal is to keep global warming by 1.5 °C reducing emissions of energy-related carbon dioxide a zero by 2050. Data is given in the game such as that, in 2021, they reached a record of 36,000 million tons per year or that they must also deal with other gases greenhouse “and protect people and nature so that the planet remains habitable.”

Another game from a couple of years ago, Cutthroat Capitalism from Wired magazine, for example, explains the economics of Somali piracy by putting the player in command of a pirate ship, offering options for hostage negotiation strategies.

According to the book’s authors, “Journalism has embraced digital media in its struggle to survive. But most online journalism simply translates existing practices onto the web: stories are written and edited as if they were printed; video and audio features are produced as they would be for television and radio.” The authors of Newsgames They therefore propose a new way of doing good journalism: video games.

The videogames “they are native elements rather than a digitized form of previous media. Games simulate how things work by building interactive models. Journalism as a game implies something more than revising old forms of news production”, they indicate.