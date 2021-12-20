Journalists’ dossier: “Pedophile priests in Spain”. The Pope opens an investigation

After France, with the Sauvé report that uncovered thousands of cases of abuse by priests, now is the time for Spain. In fact, an unprecedented maxi investigation has been opened in the Iberian Peninsula, which sees 251 members of the clergy and some lay people of religious institutions accused of child abuse in its sights. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, which drafted an in-depth and detailed report of 385 pages on the alleged abuses after a three-year journalistic investigation and which was delivered directly to Pope Francis by the Rome correspondent of El Pais. Daniel Verdù, last December 2nd during Francesco’s trip to Greece.

Therefore, the cleansing and transparency operation implemented by Bergoglio to combat the scourge of pedophilia and sexual abuse by men of faith does not stop. Most of the stories contained in the Spanish dossier concern cases of pedophile priests who abused dozens of children; cases often known but never disclosed. The Spanish bishops reported that they do not know how many cases have occurred even if they speak of “very few” episodes. So much so that the Bishops’ Conference has already announced that it does not intend to open a general investigation but will limit itself to asking the victims to go to its assistance offices, which were opened a year ago, however ensuring that it has hardly registered any complaints so far.

On the contrary, El Pais reports that it has already received over 600 messages in the mailbox that was activated to collect testimonies at the beginning of the investigation three years ago. Many of these cases have already been published, another 251 have been included in the report, and the rest are still under investigation. Also according to the Spanish newspaper, the results of the survey should arrive within three months.

The full-bodied dossier, which concerns unpublished cases from the oldest of 1943 to the most recent of 2018, is also on the desk of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the department that analyzes cases of abuse around the world, directed by Spanish cardinal Luis Ladaria . El Pais also handed over the study to the president of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Juan Josè Omella, archbishop of Barcelona.

The abuses currently concern 31 religious orders and as many dioceses and the cases are all unpublished, with the exception of 13 already published, which however ended up in the dossier following new complaints addressed to priests and churchmen. But the database is constantly updated, also because the newspaper has made available an ad hoc email address – abusos@elpais.es to collect the reports. According to a tally by the Spanish daily, there are 602 cases, each referring to a different defendant, and 1,237 victims since the 1930s. The Spanish newspaper, which took three years of work to verify all the accusations against the Church in Spain, reported that Pope Francis intended to move “quickly” to follow the affair, immediately involving the Ex Holy Office. According to some sources, the Vatican immediately wanted to convey “its attention” and “its closeness” to the victims of abuse.

In France, the Sauvé report shook the entire nation. The French church has decided to sell part of its real estate in order to raise funds with which to compensate the victims of pedophile priests. Now a new earthquake could occur in Spain, which would inevitably shake the new Church of Pope Francis.