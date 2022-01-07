Journey to a movie: Oscar-winning destinations

The city of the sun and the sea is again the absolute protagonist of one of the most critically acclaimed films, with a lot of papabile nomination for the 2022 Oscars, and this is not surprising given the beauty and authenticity that only Naples and the Sorrento Peninsula can give us. Thus the places most dear to us have turned into the perfect film set for the film It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino.

And this does not surprise us since we are used to seeing the destinations we know, or that we want to reach, turn into sets among which some are untangled of the greatest masterpieces of the cinematographic world. After all, we love the night of the Oscars for this too, to discover and rediscover new places to explore.

And among nominated films, and other award-winning ones, the list of places to see while traveling around the world is expanding dramatically. From New Zealand now inextricably linked to the saga of the Lord of the Rings to the iconic platform 9 and ¾ of King’s Cross station in London from where Harry Potter and the others started, let’s discover together some of the Oscar-winning destinations most incredible ever.

Star Wars: from the Skellig Islands to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo

We begin our journey in Ireland and more precisely among the natural, wild and authentic wonders of the Skellig Islands. Already known for its immense charm, and for the difficulty of access, the Irish archipelago hosted some of the filming of the film Star Wars. The awakening of the force to allow us to savor a little of the beauty of that Unesco World Heritage Site.

All time Star Wars it allowed us to rediscover some of the places most dear to us Italians. Nello spin-off dedicated to the character of Han Solo, in fact, the Beautiful country has become the absolute protagonist of some of the most epic scenes of the lovers of the saga. Misurina, Lake Antorno and the Tre Cime di Lavaredo served as a natural and film set for one of the most acclaimed films of recent years, nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for the special effects category.

Return to Paris with Amélie and more

In 2011 Midnight in Paris, a film written and directed by Woody Allen, catapults us into the wonderful and unforgettable Paris of the 1920s. The next year was nominated for four Academy Awards. Before him An American in Paris, a film that received 8 nominations and won 6 Oscars, led us to discover the most iconic places in the city, from the Champs-Élysées to the Seine, passing through the Left Bank, the Latin Quarter and the Moulin Rouge

In 2001 it was the turn of Amélie and her wonderful and enchanted world. This film allowed us to discover and rediscover some of the most symbolic places of the Ville Lumière, bringing to the fore others such as the Café des 2 Moulins, the café in Montmartre that has become a real point of reference for all travelers who come to the city.

In Malta for The Gladiator

In 1999, the shooting of one of the most iconic, loved and appreciated films in the entire history of cinema began. We are talking about de Gladiator and the story of Massimo Decimo Meridio told by the interpretation of Russell Crowe. The film that received the 2001 Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Costumes and Special Effects, has seen television troops move from one part of the world to another.

However the most important scenes were turn to Malta where some scenographies were also reconstructed that reproduced the Colosseum, which in that period was subject to restoration works. But the archipelago of the Mediterranean Sea actually has one long and fruitful love affair with the world of cinema, becoming over the years a very coveted location for Hollywood. An example of this is the choice to shoot the epic colossal Troy, with Brad Pitt playing Achilles, right in this place. The film, which received 1 Oscar nomination in 2005, was set between Comino’s Blue Lagoon, Golden Bay, Fort Ricasoli and Mellieha.

The romantic and legendary London

In 2019 Bohemian Rhapsody has won 4 statuettes. The film that celebrates the immortal Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was shot almost entirely in London and in the areas surrounding the city. Many of the historic sites frequented by the singer have been reconstructed, others simply used to create some of the scenes in the iconic film. These include Brentford, Camden and Kingston.

But the capital of the United Kingdom, crossroads of encounters, stories and cultures, has been the protagonist of many films over time, some of which have made us dream. This is the case of the famous romantic comedy directed by Robert Michell and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Notting Hill was shot almost entirely in London, the same title of the film, in fact, refers to the homonymous and fascinating London district where, in a magical corner, the historic bookshop The Travel Bookshop choice for the film.

In this case, no Oscar, other than the one won by Anna Scott, but numerous awards including three Empire Awards and a British Comedy Awards. Notting Hill, however, remains one of the most popular comedies ever, the same one that allowed us to get to know an unprecedented and romantic London.

The Revenant: getting lost in the immensities of Canada

The last leg of this Oscar-winning journey takes us directly between the wilds of Canada. It is here, in fact, that the filming of The Revenant, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio that won 3 Golden Globes out of 4 nominations, 5 Bafta awards and 3 Oscars, including Best Actor.

Shot in the rugged Rocky Mountains of Canada, the film allowed the whole world to admire some of the most extraordinary views in the world. The film was shot largely in Kananaskis Country, between the parks and reserves of the area. Other scenes in the film showcase some places we know very well, such as the surroundings of Spray Lakes Road and the Drumheller Badlands in Alberta, and the famous Castle Rock that appeared in the background of the story. One of the battle scenes, on the other hand, was filmed on the Morley Indian Reservation, part of the Stoney Nation.