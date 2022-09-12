Journey to paradise | Criticism Clooney and Roberts are not enough

The token * ‘Journey to paradise’. Comedy, USA, 2022, 104 min. Direction: Ol Parker. Screenplay: Daniel Pipski, Ol Parker. Photography: Ole Bratt Birkeland. Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Şentürk, Maxime Bouttier.

The appreciation of studio-era cinema it’s not sterile ‘any old movie was better’ nostalgia. There are objective meters. For example, these: Measure the distances from Katharine Hepburn a Julia Roberts and of Gary Grant a George Clooney; measure the one that goes from the scriptwriter Donald Ogden-Stewart (As this guild is less well known, I inform you that theirs were the scripts for Dinner at 8, The Prisoner of Zenda, Women, What Women Think either You and I) to the screenwriter Daniel Pipsky; and measure the one that goes from George Cukor a Ol Parker. That done, measure the distance from Philadelphia stories -written by Odgen Stewart, performed by Grant and Hepburn plus Stewart and directed by Cukor) this journey to paradise like marriage boycott comedies. And draw conclusions.

In this case it is not an ex-husband boycotting his ex-wife’s wedding, but an ex-marriage boycotting his daughter’s. Interpretations, dialogues, situations, gags and everything that appears on the screen lacks interest beyond the glamor of its two headliners. The background is (supposedly: it was actually shot in Australia) Bali, understood not as a geographical or cultural place but as a resort. The production must have thought that, having these landscapes, these beaches, these luxuries, and superimposed on them the two stars, script and direction were left over. Like George Clooney and Julia Roberts, they must have thought that their on-screen hook excused them from playing their characters beyond some funny faces and jokes. The only thing that is surprising in this film is that Clooney does not advertise a coffee pot and Roberts a perfume. Although they seem to be about to.







