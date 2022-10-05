‘Journey to Paradise’: Julia Roberts and George Clooney can’t even see each other

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have worked together five times. The first time they did it in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, that playful thriller by Steven Soderbergh with an aroma of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Rat Pack’. Three years later they met again in the sequel, ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, although the actress left the third installment. Their chemistry and good vibes is such that when Clooney made his directorial debut with ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, the story of a television producer who was also a CIA assassin, he again trusted the protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’. The last time we saw them together was six years ago in a film that went largely unnoticed despite its cast and being directed by Jodie Foster. ‘Money Monster’ was a portrait of the economic crisis in which a victim of stock market manipulation interrupted a television program with a gun to ask for explanations.

The fifth time that two of Hollywood’s biggest stars coincide, they do so at a key moment for the survival of the film industry as we understood it until now. At 54 and 61 years old respectively, Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrive this Friday, September 9, at some dying rooms to try to save them with the pull of their names. ‘Journey to Paradise’ starts with the Universal logo and the viewer feels the pleasant tingling sensation of finding himself before a film ‘like the ones from before’, that is, a romantic comedy based on the undoubted charisma of two actors who keep intact their attractiveness and that belong to the imaginary of the adult public, the one that has stopped going to theaters after the pandemic.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Journey to Paradise’.



There they appear handsome, sophisticated and divorced twenty-five years later. She, an art gallery owner who acquires extremely expensive pieces at auctions without flinching; he, a successful architect who is still talking about his ex. They can’t stand each other, but they are forced to coincide at their daughter’s graduation, where they maintain a verbal feud based on resentment despite the time that has elapsed. They only talk through taunts and reproaches, they don’t want to see each other again, not even in painting. But when his girl (Kaytlin Dever, seen in ‘Super Nerds’) announces that she is getting married in Bali to the young man who has rescued her from drowning (Maxime Bouttier), they have no choice but to travel to the paradisiacal island to try to avoid that their little girl makes the same mistake as them. By the way, the ice between the two will begin to crack.

The British Ol Parker, director of ‘Now and Forever’ and ‘Mamma Mia! Again and again’, signs a predictable but pleasant entanglement, voluntarily out of date, which loses many integers when its two protagonists are not on screen. The sour humor of the first bars of the film benefits from the sarcasm with which Clooney usually approaches many of his characters, although this time he distances himself from the chump scoundrel. There are sharp details of the script, such as the name with which the protagonist has her ex-husband in the mobile contacts: «Him». Or acid retorts, such as “The last night that was useful was the night we fathered our daughter.” However, the tone softens as the action progresses and what could refer us to comedies set in summer paradises, such as ‘Mess in Rio’, by Stanley Donen, or the HBO series ‘The White Lotus’, becomes a song to twilight love and family union.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in ‘Journey to Paradise’.



An example of the sign of the times: George Clooney can’t sleep and goes to the resort bar for a drink. The daughter’s friend appears, who has made it clear that she is fed up with her loneliness. There is not even a hint of wanting to sleep with her. ‘Journey to Paradise’ is behind the British production company Working Title, responsible for blockbusters in the romantic genre such as ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘Love Actually’. Julia Roberts and George Clooney also appear as executive producers of a film that is perhaps too obsessed with communicating good vibes and lowers an initial sharpness that promised something else. Apart from some exteriors in Bali, the film was shot on the coast of Queensland in Australia for tax benefits and low levels of covid. ‘Journey to Paradise’ is so determined that we leave the cinema with a smile that it even accompanies the final credits with a collection of fake songs. Beware of the last one, because it contains in the mouth of Clooney one of the best hits in the film.