JOURNEY TO THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND, ITALY 1 / In the cast of the film also Vanessa Hudgens

One of the protagonists of “Journey to the mysterious island“Vanessa Hudgens stated that, according to her, in the house she occupied during the filming of this film, there was a ghost. Speaking of which, the actress stated that she often felt strange creaks in this house coming from the hallway of the house. The feature film in question is the sequel to the film Journey to the Center of the Earth, of 2008.

During filming, Hudgens had a wonderful relationship with Michael Caine. The girl greatly appreciated the lasting love relationship between her work colleague and wife Shakira Baksh. Filming on Journey to the Mysterious Island took place in New York, Wilmington and Hawaii. The film grossed just over $ 335 million. Actress Vanessa Hudgens has recently been making headlines for her romance with Zac Efron and to be the star of a new movie coming out on Netflix. This film will be titled “In the role of a princess: chasing the star”.

Journey to the mysterious island, science fiction comedy

On Italy 1, on 10 October, will be screened Journey to the mysterious island. The broadcast of the film in question will take place starting from 21.20. Home viewers will then be able to see this feature film early Sunday evening. Journey to the Mysterious Island is without a doubt a science fiction comedy. The protagonists of the film in question are Josh Hutcherson, Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens and Michael Caine.

The production year of Journey to the Mysterious Island is 2012. Brad Peyton was directing this film. He was then the director of Dogs & Cats – Kitty’s Revenge and Incarnate – You won’t be able to hide. The soundtrack for this science fiction comedy was created by Andrew Lockington, who composed the music for other films, such as The Space That Unites Us. The protagonist Dwayne Johnson, therefore, also starred in Doom, Change of Game and in the Reserve Cops.

Journey to the mysterious island, the plot of the film

About the plot from Journey to the mysterious island, the protagonist of the whole staged story is Sean Anderson. The latter is escaping from the police as he has just entered a satellite communications zone without right, in order to receive an important message. Thanks to the help of his stepfather, the boy manages to avoid going to reform school. Sean then returns home and finally manages to decipher the encrypted message intended for him. He discovers that the mysterious island of Jules Verne is located off the coast of Palau.

The boy then realizes that the message was sent to him by his grandfather who disappeared two years earlier, during a mission in the Pacific Ocean, aimed precisely at landing on the mysterious island. Sean then sets out on a journey with his stepfather Hank. Following a helicopter accident, the two find themselves on a deserted beach where there is a cave that leads to the place they are looking for.

The protagonists go through a thousand adventures, they become part of a parallel reality where Atlantis exists, in which volcanoes erupt not lava, but liquid gold, where there are giant animals, such as bees, and where their life is endangered every instant. At the end of this journey, Sean and Hank are closer than ever. The boy also settles his head and gets engaged to Kailani. In addition, after reading Jules Verne’s book From the Earth to the Moon, he plans a new adventure journey.

