Jovanotti and Morandi light up the Ariston

For the cover evening this evening at the Sanremo Festival, all the singers in the competition will perform with songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and also with foreign texts. Here is the order of performance of the Big in competition for the fourth evening of the Festival:

1st Singer – Noemi

2nd Singer – Giovanni Truppi with Vinicio Capossela

3rd Singer – Yuman with Rita Marcotulli

4th Singer – Le Vibrazioni with Sophie and The Giants

5th Singer – Sangiovanni with Fiorella Mannoia

6th Singer – Emma with Francesca Michielin

7th Singer – Gianni Morandi with Mousse T.

8th Singer – Elisa

9th Singer – Achille Lauro with Loredana Bertè

10th Singer – Matteo Romano with Malika Ayane

11th Singer – Irama with Gianluca Grignani

12th Singer – Ditonellapiaga and Rector

13th Singer – Iva Zanicchi

14th Singer – Ana Mena with Rocco Hunt

15th Singer – The List Representative with Cosmo,

Margherita Vicario and Geneva

16th Singer – Massimo Ranieri with Nek

17th Singer – Michele Bravi

18th Singer – Mahmood & Blanco

19th Singer – Rkomi with Caliber 35

20th Singer – Aka7even with Arisa

21st Singer – Highsnob & Hu With Mr. Rain

22nd Singer – Dargen D’Amico

23rd Singer – Giusy Ferreri with Andy from Bluvertigo

24th Singer – Fabrizio Moro

25th Singer – Tananai with Rosa Chemical