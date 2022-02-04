Jovanotti and Morandi light up the Ariston

For the cover evening this evening at the Sanremo Festival, all the singers in the competition will perform with songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and also with foreign texts. Here is the order of performance of the Big in competition for the fourth evening of the Festival:
1st Singer – Noemi
2nd Singer – Giovanni Truppi with Vinicio Capossela
3rd Singer – Yuman with Rita Marcotulli
4th Singer – Le Vibrazioni with Sophie and The Giants
5th Singer – Sangiovanni with Fiorella Mannoia
6th Singer – Emma with Francesca Michielin
7th Singer – Gianni Morandi with Mousse T.
8th Singer – Elisa
9th Singer – Achille Lauro with Loredana Bertè
10th Singer – Matteo Romano with Malika Ayane
11th Singer – Irama with Gianluca Grignani
12th Singer – Ditonellapiaga and Rector
13th Singer – Iva Zanicchi
14th Singer – Ana Mena with Rocco Hunt
15th Singer – The List Representative with Cosmo,
Margherita Vicario and Geneva
16th Singer – Massimo Ranieri with Nek
17th Singer – Michele Bravi
18th Singer – Mahmood & Blanco
19th Singer – Rkomi with Caliber 35
20th Singer – Aka7even with Arisa
21st Singer – Highsnob & Hu With Mr. Rain
22nd Singer – Dargen D’Amico
23rd Singer – Giusy Ferreri with Andy from Bluvertigo
24th Singer – Fabrizio Moro
25th Singer – Tananai with Rosa Chemical